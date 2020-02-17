Justin Bieber Finally Shaves His Mustache After the Internet Begged Him to

It’s the end of an era… for Justin Bieber‘s mustache.

After the internet begged the “Yummy” singer to get rid of his facial hair, it appears Justin finally listened to his fans’ feedback. On Sunday afternoon, the 25-year-old pop star revealed his new lewk on social media.

“I shaved,” he declared on Instagram to his 127 million followers, alongside a selfie that showed off his major transformation. “MUSTASHIO went on holiday, but he will be back in due time.”

Moreover, he captioned his image, “Baby face BIEB,” which was quite possibly a reference to the many fans who pleaded for him to shave.

Just last month, Beliebers banded together for one mission: to get the “Sorry” singer to part ways with his facial hair.

“Justin I love you but please shave,” one follower expressed. “Justin please shave that thing off your baby face,” another person said.

And for those who think the 25-year-old Photoshopped his social media snapshot, he had the receipts for the naysayers.

In one of his video clips on Instagram Stories, Justin took his shaver and went HAM on his mustache. Within seconds, you could see his hair falling off and he soon revealed the baby-smooth skin that had been hiding under all that hair.

It’s clear his wife, Hailey Bieber, is also a fan of new look. “yeeeeee,” she commented on his Instagram post, along with the heart-eyes emoji.

But like the title of his most recent album, Changes, it’s clear this is a new era for Justin. In one of his tracks, “Forever,” in which he collaborated with Post Malone and Clever, the 25-year-old star opens up about going through several transformations.

Some of his lyrics include: “Never thought I’d settle down, I cannot lie to myself / I was busy focusin’ on bein’ by myself / Set my feelings to the side, they all got dusty on the shelf / You wiped them down when I had nothin’ left.”

With an album out and a new lewk going on, it’s safe to say Justin is living his best life!