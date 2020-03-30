Justin Bieber Plays “The Floor Is Lava” as He and Hailey Bieber Practice Social Distancing at Home

Look, you can only spend so many hours re-checking your social media feeds, playing board and video games, and eventually, yes, you will finish watching Tiger King on Netflix.

So to pass the time as you practice social distancing at home during the coronavirus pandemic, take a cue from Justin Bieber and get active—and creative! The pop star posted on his Instagram page on Saturday night a video of him playing that classic obstacle course game, “The Floor is Lava,” while hunkering down at home with wife Hailey Bieber, who filmed his attempt. They sure know how to party!

Wearing a gray hooded “Cabin” onesie by the Canadian retailer Roots and a pair of pink and orange striped socks, Justin jumped on plush couches, chairs and an ottoman before using two skateboards and two rollers to make it down a hallway into a bedroom, but ultimately failed to make it “safely” onto the bed.

“Noooo!” he cried.

“Babe, you were so freakin’ close!” Hailey exclaimed.

“I lost,” Justin said.

Last week, the singer and his wife, who he has also dubbed his “quarantine partner,” showcased their dance moves with a video showing them performing the viral TikTok challenge.

Watch Justin try his luck below: