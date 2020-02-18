Justin Bieber Reflects on the Attention He Received After Crying in Public

There’s always more than what meets the eye.

Back in the summer of 2018, Justin Bieber made headlines after paparazzi caught the music superstar looking visibly upset in New York City.

Of course outlets speculated as to why the “Yummy” singer was crying while sitting next to Hailey Baldwin Bieber. And while Justin addressed the photos briefly in August 2018, he’s shedding more light into the images this week.

In the latest episode in his YouTube Originals docu-series Justin Bieber: Seasons, the singer looked back on what could have possibly caused the tears.

“I’m just being a normal person and crying,” he shared in Monday’s new episode via People. “When I’m in the media and I look at things on the Internet and people are like, ‘Justin’s upset, why is he upset?’ It’s like, they don’t give me permission to be upset. I don’t have permission to be, you know, human and shed tears.”

Justin added, “There’s so many people every day who are in a conversation with their girl or their wife or their mom and they break down, you know? But they don’t have cameras capturing it. So people are like, ‘Is he okay, is he having a mental breakdown?’ And I’m just emotional…and that’s okay.”

Hailey also showed support and understanding for her husband in the docu-series. In fact, she argued that many people can likely relate to Justin’s story.

“There’s always going to be good days and bad days, if you work a 9 to 5 job or if you’re Justin. It doesn’t really matter who you are, everybody’s going to have days where they feel crappy and they don’t feel like pushing through that day but it’s part of life,” she shared.

Justin continued, “I remember just struggling. I remember feeling, like, emotionally, just overwhelmed and talking to her, not knowing how to communicate certain things and just feeling kind of, like, frustrated. You know, there’s been a lot of things that have happened in my life and, um, I think this was a point in my life where I was just like, so overwhelmed.”

Today, Justin continues to be honest about his mental health journey both on Instagram and other platforms. His docu-series reveals some of the techniques and tools he uses to help with stress management.

And with hard work and dedication, Justin is looking forward to an incredible 2020 that includes a massive stadium tour and new music.

“Even when the odds are against you keep fighting. Jesus loves you…” Justin previously shared on Instagram. “BE KIND TODAY. BE BOLD TODAY AND LOVE PEOPLE TODAY NOT BY YOUR STANDARDS BUT BY GODS PERFECT UNFAILING LOVE.”