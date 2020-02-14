Justin Bieber Says He and Hailey Bieber Are Still “Building Trust” in Their Marriage

Justin Bieber loves being married.

In a teaser from his upcoming interview with Apple Music’s Beats 1, which debuts on February 15, the “Yummy” singer opened up about his marriage to Hailey Bieber and couldn’t help but gush over his bride.

“I’m freaking married now,” he told host Zane Lowe. “I got the best wife in the world. She supports me through so much. I’m really honored to be her husband.”

In fact, he revealed that his new album Changes is a love letter to the model, noting that their time together as newlyweds served as his inspiration for the highly-anticipated record. “I want to continue to write about what it looks like to be…This is an album I wrote in the first year of our marriage, so it’s so fresh,” Bieber continued. “There’s so much more to learn about commitment, and building trust, and foundation.”

He added, “I’m looking forward to continuing to build and make music that’s going to reflect that.”

Back in July 2018, Bieber popped the question to Baldwin during their trip to the Bahamas and got married in a New York City courthouse months later. Then in October 2019, the pair tied the knot again in a lavish ceremony in South Carolina surrounded by their friends and family.

After admitting that his four-year hiatus stemmed from a place of fear, Bieber shared that he’s found happiness in his marriage with Baldwin.

“I think I’m excited about this, but I’m just like, there’s so much more,” he said. “There’s so much deeper levels I’m excited to go to, which is fun. It gives me something to look forward to. I think in the past, I was so caught up in all of the bad things in my life that I wasn’t able to really take a second and really appreciate all the little things.”

Switching gears, the duo also discussed how Bieber found his way back to making music. Crediting his surprise performance during Ariana Grande‘s 2019 Coachella set with validating his career and talents as a performer.

“I seen the reaction of how people reacted when I went on the stage. It was like, ‘Okay.’ It gave me kind of, like, a boost of confidence and reminded me—‘cause it’d been so long since I’d been on stage—just kind of reminded me what…’Oh, this is what I do. This is what I’m good at. And I don’t need to run away from it.'”

“I was running away,” he continued. “I think a lot of us need to take that when something’s hard. It’s almost like we need to run towards the pain and run towards the hurt rather than run away from it. I think you get kind of healing when it comes to that.”