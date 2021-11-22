Justin Bieber Tickets: Justice World Tour 2023 EXTRA Dates, Prices, and More

JUSTIN Bieber has announced a massive world tour for 2023, with tickets on sale now in the United Kingdom.

If you’re interested, keep reading to learn where you can purchase them.

To the delight of fans, the popstar has announced his 2023 World Tour, which will be his first since wrapping up his 2017 tour at BST Hyde Park.

In February 2023, he’ll perform in Glasgow, Aberdeen, London, Birmingham, Manchester, and Sheffield.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on November 19 through Ticketmaster and AXS.

And, due to high demand, he’s added an extra date in Birmingham, London, and Manchester, so don’t miss out.

Justin will perform 90 dates in 20 countries during his Justice World Tour, which will begin in May 2022 and end in March 2023.

He’ll begin with 52 shows in North America, then travel to Mexico, Scandinavia, South America, the Middle East, Australia and New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and Europe, with more shows in Asia and the Middle East expected.

Do you want to meet him? Of course you do.

Here’s how to do it.

AXS and Ticketmaster have tickets available.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 19 through Ticketmaster and AXS.

The American Express Presale (except for London) started at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, November 16th.

The London Amex Presale began at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, November 17th.

When we learn more about ticket prices, we will update this page.

