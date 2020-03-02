Justin Bieber’s Birthday Celebrations Continue With Movie Night Alongside Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber‘s birthday weekend was one for the books.

The pop star turned 26 on Sunday and celebrated with loved ones, including wife Hailey Bieber, with a low-key evening at his house in Los Angeles. Hailey took to her Instagram Story on Sunday night to show her followers the backyard festivities. For the special celebration, candles and lights were set up alongside a pool and seating area. A screen was also set up for them to watch movies, including Adam Sandler‘s The Wedding Singer.



“happy birthday baby :),” Hailey wrote alongside one Instagram Story video.

The 23-year-old star also took to Instagram to share a birthday tribute for her husband on Sunday.

“happy birthday best friend,” Hailey wrote alongside a series of photos with Justin, including from their wedding day. “thank you for putting a smile on my face every single day.. I love you.”

On Saturday night, the Biebers celebrated the “Yummy” singer’s birthday early with a romantic dinner at an Italian restaurant, and a night out with 40 to 50 of his friends at the nightclub Delilah.

The celebrity couple were “inseparable” the whole night, a source told E! News at the time. At one point, Justin took a mic and serenaded Hailey with his new song “Intentions,” as the two danced together in the venue’s main dining room.

The superstar singer posted on his Instagram page a photo of him and Hailey kissing, writing “Your my birthday gift bubba.”

That same day, Justin’s mother Pattie Mallette paid tribute to her son on Twitter, writing, “26 I can’t belieb it!”

On Sunday, Justin’s father Jeremy Bieber tweeted, “26 wow. Don’t blink. #HappyBirthdayJustinBieber.”

“I know [crying face emoji]way too fast,” Pattie replied.

Last week, Hailey appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and recalled how she and Justin rekindled their romance in April 2018. Which happened after he reached out to her after watching her perform a beer bottle party trick on the show.

“The next morning, after the interview had aired, I got a certain phone call from a certain someone,” Hailey shared. “And it was a little like, ‘Hey, how are you? I saw you on Jimmy Fallon last night. You were looking really good. I loved that trick that you did. I had no idea that you can do that. It was so cool.’ Cut to, I’m now married to that certain someone.”

The two wed the following September in a surprise courthouse ceremony.