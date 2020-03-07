Justin Bieber’s Cat Sushi Rescued By Sandra Lee One Month After Disappearance

Talk about a purrfect reunion you simply can’t make up.

For more than three weeks, Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber have wondered what happened to their cat Sushi.

But on Friday morning, the “Baby” singer had some good news to share with his fans and followers. Believe it or not, Sushi has been safely found!

“Almost a month ago, my pal Sushi decided to run away, after weeks passing by Hailey and began to lose hope that our baby was gone 🙁 yesterday we got a call that somebody found our baby,” he shared on Instagram. “It had made it miles and miles away! He looks extremely skinny and has a very sad miow, he is home now safe and sound! Thank you god for protecting him!”

So who is this somebody that found Justin’s four-legged friend? It’s the one and only Food Network star Sandra Lee!

“Guess what walked into my backyard last night? My best friend and I had no idea what it was or who’s it was,” the chef shared on Instagram. “It was so beautiful … I was thinking…..That is not an ordinary cat. THE CAT LOOKS LIKE A BABY LYNX!”

After feeding the cat three cans of tuna and a bowl of warm milk, Sandra took Sushi’s collar off and called the number listed.

“I thought the young man on the other end of the phone was going to either burst out in shrieks of joy or burst out in tears—he was so happy, shocked and stunned,” Sandra shared. “Still I no idea who it was… I swaddled the cat in a blankey and sat on the couch petting him while it slept for the 40 Min it took to have the owner come to my house.”

Once the Emmy winner realized Sushi was the cat in her house, she couldn’t believe the furry friend had been missing for three weeks.

“I can’t even imagine what Sushi’s three weeks of hell running up and down Beverly Hills mountains were like —There are so many wild animals in the canyon and I cannot believe he survived. So now I am Aunt Sandy to Bieber Baby Lynx of a cat!” she shared. “Lesson to all… it you see some thing say some thing and if you see something do something! #justinbieber #haileybieber.”

Before Sushi’s reunion with Hailey and Justin, the couple was able to enjoy a date night at the Staples Center in Los Angeles where they watched the Los Angeles Kings take on the Toronto Maple Leafs.

While Justin’s team ultimately lost the hockey game, it’s safe to say Sushi made everything better.