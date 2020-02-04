Justin Bieber’s Docu-Series Revelations: Hailey Bieber Marriage, Anxiety & More

Beliebers, are you ready?

Justin Bieberis ready to pull back the curtain and let his fans in on what it’s like living your life out in the spotlight, what his journey has been like growing up in front of the whole world and what his journey back to what he loves doing the most—making music and performing—has been like these last couple of years.

Not only that, but the docu-series proves just what a force his wife Hailey Bieber is by his side.

The first episode, similar to what fans saw from the trailer, begins with footage of the “What Do You Mean?” artist announcing his Purpose Tour on the Ellen Degeneres Show and then cuts to footage of the singer announcing that he was canceling the remaining dates on his tour in 2017.

Fast forward to 2019, Season then introduces Justin once more.

“I’m an artist, I make music. I started making music when I was really young. It helped me escape from a lot of the things that I felt like I was going through at the time or that I was going through at the time,” Bieber says onscreen. “And I’m excited to share my journey with you. I think I’m getting a little in my head about it.”

Justin Bieber: Seasons premiered today on Monday, Jan. 27, with new episodes available each Monday and Wednesday at noon ET. Seasons will be a 10-episode original documentary following the making of his first album since Purpose, which released four years ago.

The first episode of Seasons sets the overarching theme of the docu-series working as a sort of “homecoming” for the “Sorry” singer. It later follows Justin and Hailey as they travel to Stratford, Canada—where it all began for Justin back in 2007, before meeting Scooter Braun.

Justin and Hailey arrive at the same spot where the singer used to perform when he was 13-years-old and in Seasons, Justin is happy to share this callback moment with his wife.

“She makes everything better, you make everything better babe,” he tells her.

During the first episode of the docu-series, Scooter describes what it’s been like for Justin to grow up and evolve as an artist in the spotlight. “No one has ever grown up in the history of humanity like Justin Bieber. No one has ever been that famous worldwide in an era of social media where every year of your adolescence you were the most googled person on the planet.”

Hailey also shares the record executive’s sentiments on how Justin grew up and adds, “He has gone through so much in the last 3, 4 years since his last album came out and he came out on the other side of some really dark times. He still is who he is and that’s why people are drawn to him because he has a story to tell.”

Throughout the first episode, Braun also shares what it was like for Justin when he decided to cancel the remaining of his Purpose tour and what it was like for him to get back on his feet.

“At the end, he was tired and said look, I need a break and he took a very long break,” he says. “In that time he’s found his wife, he’s grown a lot. I don’t put any pressure on that timeline anymore. He’s earned the right to do it in his own time.”

Justin also chimes in, “Being human is challenging for everybody. We’re all struggling to some degree. We all have our individuals pains, and fears and anxieties, worries. My life is changing a lot. Getting married. Getting back to the studio. Talking about getting married and the process and just being creative in this new chapter. Being happy about what I’m doing. Being in a good headspace. A better headspace.”

The 25-year-old singer also goes on to share that as he’s matured as an artist and as a man, he’s grown to realize how to utilize his “gift” for the “right reasons.”

Hailey also proves to be his #1 supporter and fan through all of this.

“I love to see him do what he loves. Honestly, I feel like I’m here to cheer him on and support him. The last time around when he was doing the Purpose album, I was around for a lot of that but definitely not as intimately. I love to see him do what he’s so good at. There’s a lot of pressure on an artist—musicians specifically that I think people don’t get to see because they’re not around for the full process,” Hailey says. “So me being someone who isn’t a musician, and who is not involved in music in that way, watching it I have a whole new amount of respect for Justin as well as other artists who put their blood sweat and tears in their craft.”

During the second episode of Seasons on YouTube, Hailey continues to proudly gush over Justin and his artistic process, saying that she “loves being a part of the process.”

“I love watching him do what he is so good at even if it means me laying on the couch until 3-4 in the morning binge-watching TV shows and just being around,” she says. “I just enjoy the energy that goes into it. We turn it into a really fun process. You know we brought friends around, people kind of just hang and I don’t know, I just feel at home wherever he is, so if he is holed up in the studio that feels like home to me.”

The third episode of Justin’s follows his entourage and more of a glimpse into the artist’s unrelenting work ethic. Then in the fourth episode of Seasons, we get more of an insight into Justin and Hailey’s relationship and their road to the altar.

“Since I was a young man I have always wanted to be married, I always wanted a family,” Justin says in the confessional. “That was always high on my list but I didn’t know it would happen and I am really pumped about it and I am really happy about it and I have the sickest chick in the game, she’s so awesome.”

As a video montage of the two starts playing, Hailey in a voice-over says, “It all happened so fast and kind of all at once but he and I have known each other for so long that there was a part of it that didn’t feel scary.”

Justin also reveals that he still gets nervous with her in the room or whenever she’s around listening to him record new music in the studio.

“I don’t know she just makes me nervous because I love her so much,” Justin says. “I want her to like my stuff and it’s about her too so I am like singing about her so it’s a weird thing but its awesome.”

To watch full episodes of Justin Bieber: Seasons, go here.