Justin Duggar’s flipped (dollar)199K Texas home has’multiple offers’ after only DAYS on the market, despite the fact that the show has been canceled.

Justin Duggar’s flipped (dollar)199K Texas home receives’multiple offers’ after only DAYS on the market, despite the fact that the show has been canceled.

JUSTIN Duggar’s flipped (dollar)199,900 Texas home has gotten “multiple offers” after only a few days on the market, despite the fact that the family’s reality show Counting On has been canceled.

Justin, 19, and his wife Claire, 19, paid (dollar)134,700 for the fixer-upper in Fort Worth, Texas on September 9, 2021.

On January 21, the couple flipped the home and listed it for (dollar)199,900.

The home was sold just days later, on January 27, according to The Sun.

“MULTIPLE OFFERS RECEIVED, Please submit highest and best by 5:00 Tues, Jan 25,” read the real estate listing.

Three bedrooms and two bathrooms make up the “bungalow.”

The house was “freshly re-done” with “no expense spared,” according to the Realtor listing.

The house has an open floor plan and a contemporary design.

New gray cabinets, marble countertops, subway tile backsplash, black hardware, and stainless appliances grace the kitchen.

Gray wood flooring can be found in the kitchen, living room, and family room.

White countertops and gray tile flooring are found in the bathrooms.

Ceiling fans and carpeting can be found in the bedrooms.

With the addition of new windows, the home has plenty of natural light.

A large outdoor cooking oven is located in the backyard.

Justin has renovated and sold homes before.

As previously reported by The Sun, Jim Bob, 55, purchased a Springdale, Arkansas home on May 18, 2020 for (dollar)35,500 and sold it to Justin on December 8, 2020 for (dollar).

After renovating the trailer, Justin shared stunning before and after photos of the kitchen.

On March 8, Justin and his wife sold the house for the asking price of (dollar)195,000 to a married couple.

While Justin has had success in the real estate market, his family has not.

According to property records, Justin’s parents Jim Bob and Michelle sold 5.80 acres of one of their 20-acre parcels to their neighbors for (dollar)46,400 on January 28.

In the days leading up to the sale, the parties filed a “property line adjustment.”

The property where Jim Bob, 56, and Michelle’s family home is located in Tontitown, Arkansas, spans over 97 acres.

Jessa, Justin’s older sister, has been renovating a new Arkansas home with her husband Ben.

Their current home is under construction, presumably before they put it on the market.

Just months after announcing their courtship on the family’s now-cancelled reality show, Justin and Claire got engaged in November 2020.

Latest News from Infosurhoy.