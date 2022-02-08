Justin Hartley, Christine Quinn, Jason Oppenheim, and Others: Chrishell Stause’s Memoir

The Memoir of Chrishell Stause: 9 Surprising Facts About Justin Hartley, Christine Quinn, Jason Oppenheim, and Others

Chrishell Stause has opened up about her personal life to her fans.

The 40-year-old Selling Sunset actress released her memoir, Under Construction: Because Living My Best Life Took a Little Work, on Tuesday, in which she discusses her childhood, soap star days, high-profile divorce, workplace drama, and current love life.

Stause and her four sisters grew up in Kentucky without a home, but the Netflix star went on to become a top real estate agent in Los Angeles.

In the interim, she managed a Dairy Queen, realized a lifelong ambition of appearing on soap operas, fell in (and out of) love, and experienced a variety of other highs and lows.

Continue reading to learn about the nine most shocking revelations from Stause’s memoir.

Terrina Chrishell was Stause’s given name when she was born.

Her new name was inspired by the way she entered the world.

Stause writes, “My mother had car trouble and pulled into a Shell station.”

“While waiting for the car, she went into labor, and the gas station attendant was very sweet and calm, and he made sure my mother got to a hospital so that I wouldn’t be born next to a gas pump (and probably so he wouldn’t have to deliver a baby).”

“His kindness prompted my mother to name me Chrishell, after the attendant,” she continues.

Stause’s mother once told her that she liked her first name “because she had never heard it before,” but she didn’t like it and “hated everything” about herself in high school.

Chrishell was her nickname when she was in college.

Stause had a difficult time at home throughout her childhood.

It’s something she’s been “ashamed of” for a long time, and she’s only recently felt confident enough to “own where I came from and speak about it,” she writes.

Stause writes, “I knew from a young age that the life I was living was not the life I was going to live.”

“There was something else waiting for me out there.”

That thought had completely absorbed me.

“I could feel it in my bones.”

Stause’s house burned down when he was in middle school.

While she and her family were living, she missed a year of school.

