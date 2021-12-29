Justin Hartley reminisces about meeting Sofia Pernas while dating Chrishell Stause.

Justin Hartley married former co-star Sofia Pernas in March, after finalizing his divorce from Chrishell Stause.

Marriage is “incredible when you’re not forcing things,” he tells Haute Living now.

It all came down to timing for Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas.

The This Is Us actor and the Blood andamp; Treasure actress married in March after about a year of dating. Although the couple first sparked romance rumors in 2020, they actually met while working on The Young and the Restless from 2015 to 2016.

Hartley was dating Chrishell Stause at the time, whom he married in 2017.

Hartley divorced two years later.

In a new interview with Haute Living, which was published on December 1st,

Hartley reflected on that time period and reconnected with Pernas on February 28.

“You meet in a variety of roles.

He said of Pernas, “We didn’t work together that closely, and we didn’t work together that long.”

“I knew she was a sweetheart.

She was pleasant to be around.

But I was in a different stage of my life at the time.

I couldn’t help because I couldn’t be found.”

“A lot of it has to do with timing,” he added.

“I’m extremely fortunate to have not only found ‘the one,’ but to have found her when she was available and the timing was ideal.”

Hartley, 44, and Pernas, 32, are still happily married, saying, “We got married in March, and we are so happy!”

“When you’re not pushing things, it’s incredible.”

It doesn’t have to be as difficult as you might think.

‘Oh, this is amazing,’ you think when you meet the right person.

It’s just so wonderful!’ You’re completely enamored with this person.

You simply adore this person.”

“Even though we’ve only been married for a few months, it’s difficult to recall what life was like before she came into my life,” he explained. “When I re-met her, I just knew.”

It’s fascinating to learn about the human heart and mind.

It isn’t codependency; I am simply at ease with myself.

I’m feeling loved and appreciated.

I’m sure she agrees.

We simply have a wonderful relationship and a wonderful family.

It’s good for you and it’s wonderful.”

Hartley, who has a daughter Isabella with his first wife Lindsay Hartley, told Haute Living that he is “happier than I’ve ever been.”

“In so many ways, I’m satisfied…”

