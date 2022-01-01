Justin Hartley teases that ‘Anything’s Possible’ in Kevin and Madison’s relationship in Season 6 of ‘This Is Us.’

Since the beginning of This Is Us, the subject of Kevin’s love life has been a source of heated debate among fans.

Thankfully, when the final season premieres in early 2022, the audience will finally get a straight answer.

However, before Season 6 of This Is Us could begin, Justin Hartley, who plays Kevin, gave fans some hints about how his character’s story will end and whether Madison will play a part in it.

In This Is Us, everyone assumed Kevin had finally found the woman he was meant to be with, Madison.

Madison quickly realized, however, that their marriage would be based on convenience rather than love.

Kevin married her because he adored the idea of their family, not because he adored her.

Madison confessed her love for Kevin on their wedding day in the season 5 finale.

However, he was unable to respond.

And she realized she was entitled to something better.

They agreed to continue raising their family together, but their wedding plans were canceled.

The NBC drama, on the other hand, loves a good bait-and-switch.

By the end of This Is Us, Kevin and Madison might still be together.

Justin Hartley and Dan Fogelman, the creator of This Is Us, spoke with Deadline about Kevin’s storyline in season 6 and the likelihood of him marrying Madison.

Hartley teased, “Anything’s possible.”

“Maybe,” Kevin said when asked if he’ll reconnect with some of his ex-girlfriends.

He does, after all, have a couple of long-standing connections.

I mean, I know, but I can’t say.”

Fogelman talked about Kevin’s storyline in Season 6 earlier in the interview.

“There’s a lot about Kevin and his ongoing existential crisis, and what will be the end of his romantic story,” the creator said.

Kevin has “a lot to figure out” in the final season, according to Hartley.

“He’s dealing with his mother, he’s got work to do, but it’s mostly about his family and kids, as well as his love life.”

Kevin and Madison’s future is kept a secret by the cast and crew of This Is Us, as it always is.

Whatever the case may be, Kevin’s marriage will be revealed in Season 6 of This Is Us.

We’re keeping an eye on our calendar.