Justin Hartley’s Best Marriage Quotes: From Chrishell Stause to Sofia Pernas

It was a good lesson.

Justin Hartley has openly discussed how his views on marriage have evolved over time as his love life has changed.

In 2003, after meeting Lindsay Kormanon on the set of Passions, the two began dating and were engaged the following year.

The costars married in May 2014 and welcomed their daughter, Isabella, a month later.

The Exchange star kept his personal life more private at the time, and the couple divorced in 2012 after eight years of marriage.

Hartley moved on with Chrishell Stause after their breakup in 2013, after a mutual friend introduced them.

Hartley gushed that he couldn’t wait for the next step in their relationship after the couple got engaged in August 2016 after three years of dating.

“I love that she’s going to be my wife,” he told Us Weekly exclusively in October 2017. “I love that I’ll have a wife and we’ll be husband and wife and live together.”

“I like that, but I’m more excited about the wedding day.”

It’s going to be fantastic because I’ll be seeing friends from out of town who I haven’t seen in a few years.”

“We’re doing it the right way,” the Revenge alum said at the time.

Us confirmed that Hartley filed for divorce from Stause in November 2019, two years after their wedding ceremony.

Us revealed in May of the following year that the SAG Award winner was dating Sofia Pernas.

Hartley and Pernas had a “super intimate” ceremony “very, very recently,” according to a source, after being photographed wearing matching rings at the MTV Movie and TV Awards in May 2021.

After a whirlwind romance, the Young and the Restless alum felt natural in taking the next step with the Moroccan native.

“She teaches me.”

She has a multilingual ability.

She’s brilliant, incredible, and entertaining to look at.

Everything about her is incredible, and she’s absolutely hilarious.

In December 2021, he told Haute Living that she “inspires me to want to be a better man.”

“Because she’s so amazing, I want to rise to the occasion.”

She has a way of making me want to.

