Justin Long admitted that he would ‘overcompensate’ in high school because he was only 4’9″ and 85 pounds.

Even at 43, Justin Long admits he’s the ideal choice to play an awkward and rage-filled adolescent on Netflix’s animated series F Is for Family.

Long recently reflected on how, as a result of his small physical stature in high school, he turned to acting and comedy as a way to fit in, eventually leading to a career in Hollywood.

As creator Bill Burr’s irreverent love song to parenting in the 1970s enters its fifth and final season on Netflix, the versatile comedic actor is right at home.

Long remembers how much he weighed in high school.

Long speculated on The Meredith Vieira Show that his diminutive stature aided in the development of his personality at a critical juncture in his life.

When he was younger, he had considered becoming a priest.

However, by high school, he had established himself as a popular class clown, admitting that he was perhaps too small to bully.

Long can still relate to the awkward teen phase, despite making his classmates laugh and dabbling in acting.

As Kevin Murphy on F Is for Family, he’s an uncanny match.

Long portrays the erratic son of a grumpy father (Burr) who is always on the verge of a nervous breakdown.

Over the course of the show’s five seasons, the He’s Just Not That Into You star voices Kevin for 44 episodes, alongside Laura Dern, Sam Rockwell, and the late Michael K Williams.

Long’s Kevin Murphy is a guidebook to growing up in the 1970s, as a budding musician with a dark past.

For his parents, who are often preoccupied with their own less-than-ideal lives, the pot-smoking troublemaker with aquaphobia poses a challenge.

Kevin’s unusual background — he nearly drowned as a child — makes even simple tasks difficult for him.

Along the way, everything is tinged with Burr’s dark wit.

Long not only voices Kevin in the series, but also Chuck Sawitzki and Phineas.

Sawitzki is an obnoxious and vindictive boy who likes to prank Kevin whenever he gets the chance, which goes against the grain for Long.

Meanwhile, Phineas is Kevin’s father’s friend who works as an airport baggage handler or at the circus.

Despite the fact that Long's background makes him an easy match for Kevin,

