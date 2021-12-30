Justin Long Confirms He’s Dating Someone

Justin Long Reveals His Relationship Status

Justin Long has a girlfriend! The New Girl actor revealed that he is dating someone special.

Justin Long appears to have heeded the advice of his He’s Just Not That Into You character, Alex: “If a guy wants to date you, he will make it happen.”

During an interview with actress Fortune Feimster for his Life Is Short With Justin Long podcast, the 43-year-old actor revealed that he is no longer single.

Justin didn’t reveal his girlfriend’s identity, but he did share one interesting fact about her.

Fortune responded, “This is controversial: Pineapple,” when he asked her to name her “go-to pizza topping.”

During the December meeting, Justin, who voted no on pineapple, said, “People have been saying that lately.”

There are 28 episodes in this series.

“It’s funny, my girlfriend said hers is the same way—she loves pineapples as well.”

I’ve never met someone who enjoys pineapple on pizza.”

“Italian people get very angry” about the fruity topping, according to the Mindy Project star.

“I understand,” Justin admitted.

Justin admitted on his podcast in 2020 that he was having trouble dating during the coronavirus quarantine, saying, “I’m not that young.”

That’s another issue: how do you do it in quarantine? I think the mistake I’ve made in the past is getting to know people through text rather than actually being around them.”

His representative has been contacted for comment by E! News.

Justin has previously been linked to actresses Amanda Seyfried and Drew Barrymore, who in 2020 shared an “appreciation post” for her ex.

He’s most recently worked on the TV show F Is for Family, starred in the film Lady of the Manor, and hosted a podcast with Ryan Phillippe, Stanley Tucci, and Cecily Strong.

Justin was seen filming a movie with Kate Bosworth in Arkansas earlier this year, and the co-stars seemed to have a good time on set, judging by their social media posts.

In May, Kate wrote on Instagram, “There are some movie experiences when you learn a lottttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttt

“Well, we just finished one of those — all-night shoots, 6 days a week.”

The exhaustion and insanity were uncontrollable.”

“A truly spectacular fun funny kind rare thoughtful totally. f-kn. rad human,” she said of Justin.

The most recent brief news from Infosurhoy.

Justin Long Confirms He’s in a Relationship