Justin Long praises Kate Bosworth’s ‘incredible’ Sundance film, saying he’s’so excited to watch’ it.

Justin Long lauds girlfriend Kate Bosworth’s ‘incredible’ Sundance film, saying he’s’so excited to watch’ it.

Justin Long couldn’t help but support the Sundance Film Festival premiere of his love’s latest project despite his romance with Kate Bosworth.

“I’m here in beautiful Park City, Utah [and]it’s freezing cold,” the 43-year-old He’s Just Not That Into You star exclaimed in an Instagram Story video on Thursday, January 20.

“However, I’ve come to see Bring on the Dancing Horses for the big premiere.”

So, bring on the Egyptian Theatre’s dancing horses.”

Despite miscommunication that the festival had gone entirely virtual amid the coronavirus pandemic and its recent spikes, Long stated on social media that he “drove all the way” to Park City for the film premiere.

In a second Story post, the Connecticut native wrote, “I’m so excited to watch @katebosworth in the INCREDIBLE-looking western (hashtag)BringOnTheDancingHorses.”

“Which, it appears, you can watch from the comfort of your own home.”

Long’s sweet message comes just over a week after Us Weekly confirmed that he is dating the Blue Crush actress, 39, months after their split from director Michael Polish, who directed Bring on the Dancing Horses.

On January 7, a source exclusively told Us, “They’ve been dating for a few months now.”

“They’ve gone on a couple of getaways together in secret.”

They both enjoy traveling.”

The pair were “not hiding the fact that they’re together,” according to the insider, but preferred to keep their romance “low-key and private.”

After working together last year, the two sparked romance rumors, with Bosworth even sharing a sweet tribute on Instagram.

“Some movie experiences teach you a lottttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttt

“Well, we just wrapped one of those — all night shoots, working 6-day weeks,” the Remember the Titans actress wrote in May 2021 alongside photos of the couple in Arkansas on Instagram.

“It was off the charts in terms of exhaustion and insanity.”

@justinlong, you are a truly spectacular fun funny kind rare thoughtful totally. fckn. rad human being… You have no idea how much I love you (sorry, had to ;).”

During a December 2021 episode of his “Life Is…,” the Accepted actor teased that he was seeing someone new.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.

Justin Long Praises Girlfriend Kate Bosworth’s ‘Incredible’ Sundance Film: ‘So Excited to Watch’