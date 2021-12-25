Justin Long Said It Was ‘Sadly Not Hard’ to Identify With Awkward Teenager Kevin Murphy in ‘F Is for Family.’

Justin Long voices Kevin Murphy, Bill and Sue’s son, in F is for Family.

Long also provides the voices of Chuck Sawitzki and Phineas on the TV show.

Kevin is an awkward, sometimes hostile adolescent who doesn’t fit in, and Long admitted that tapping into that mindset wasn’t difficult for him.

The adult animated comedy series, co-created by comedian Bill Burr, ended in 2021 after five seasons.

The Netflix original film F is For Family is about a stressed-out, foul-mouthed, and loving family, and Kevin fits right in as the oldest child who has skipped school 37 times.

Some say Long perfectly captures Kevin’s adolescent angst.

Kevin is a weed-smoking slacker who wants to be a musician.

He also has a short fuse and curses a lot.

Despite these flaws, viewers can see that Kevin is thoughtful and compassionate.

“Despite his tough exterior, he’s a sensitive young man,” according to Fandom.

He treats his siblings well, especially his younger sister Maureen, who frequently sits in his room and listens to him play the guitar.

Long, who turned 43 in 2021, plays the rebellious adolescent Kevin with ease.

Meredith Vieira asked Long if playing a young, awkward adolescent was difficult.

When Long appeared on The Meredith Vieira Show in 2015, he told Vieira, “Unfortunately, it was not difficult.” “I still very much identify with… that awkward part,” Long explained, referring to the feelings he had as a teen and how they’re similar.

“It’s not to say I haven’t grown and hopefully evolved… but I can still access that,” he continues, describing Kevin’s personality as “very hostile.”

During his conversation with Vieira, Long reveals a few details about his own adolescence, stating that he was an awkward adolescent.

He explains, “When I was in high school, I was very small, I was 4’9′′ and weighed 89 pounds.”

“That’s difficult,” Vieira responds, “you have to compensate in some way.” They talk about how many teens end up acting like the class clown or acting out in other ways as a way of overcompensating for feeling left out.

Long, on the other hand, lacked this ability…

F Is For Family Season 5 is NOW STREAMING! pic.twitter.com/1XIrwzLq57 — Michael Price (@mikepriceinla) November 25, 2021