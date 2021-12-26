Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are parents to how many children?

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have how many children?

The two celebrities are parents to two children.

Yes, the couple has two kids.

Silas, the couple’s first child, was born in April of 2015.

Timberlake proudly announced the arrival of his baby boy, Phineas, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in January 2021.

“He’s awesome and so cute,” Justin said to the chat show host.

“No one is sleeping.”

We’re ecstatic, though.

We’re ecstatic and couldn’t be more pleased.

Thank you so much.”

“We don’t see each other anymore,” Justin joked when asked how parenting two kids differs from parenting one.

“It’s great fun,” he added.

I suppose it’s true that you can go from a zone defense to a man-to-man defense in a matter of seconds.

It’s fantastic.

Silas is ecstatic.”

With the birth of their second child, Phineas, in July 2020, they will have a new addition to their family.

On December 25, 2021, Jessica shared a rare photo of her family on Instagram.

The four appear to be strolling around their Montana home’s grounds.

“Thankful for my guys…Merry Christmas everyone!!” she captioned the family photo.

Justin proposed to Jessica in Wyoming in December 2011.

After that, in October of the following year, the couple married in Puglia, Italy.

“Kids are amazing,” Jessica told Entertainment Tonight in 2018.

They are extremely difficult, but they are also extremely rewarding.

“I think having a larger family would be wonderful.”

I’m not sure if that’s in the cards for us; we’ll have to wait and see.”

The Sun published exclusive photos of the co-stars holding hands on a night out on November 23, 2019.

Alisha was seen touching Justin’s knee before he took her hand. Justin is married to actress Jessica Biel, 37.

On a break from filming a movie in which they play lovers, the two were photographed chatting and drinking in a bar in New Orleans around midnight.

According to sources, Justin, 38, appeared to have consumed a large amount of alcohol and was unsteady on his feet.

However, onlookers were taken aback when they saw him holding hands with Alisha, potentially upsetting BieL.

“They were smiling and laughing,” one person said.

“At one point, he took her hand in his and leaned it against his knee.

She then proceeded to stroke his leg in a gentle manner.

“Then he took both of her hands in his and began playing with them.”

He later publicly apologized to Jessica, claiming that he had made a “significant error of judgment,” but that…

