Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Are “Social Distancing” in the Mountains

Justin Timberlake really is a man of the woods.

On Wednesday, the “SexyBack” singer checked in with fans and showcased the unique way he and wife Jessica Biel are social distancing. Taken during a scenic walk through a snowy mountain range, Justin can be seen standing in the middle of the picturesque field.

“Out here social distancing with the fam and a lot of these [tree emojis],” he captioned the stunning photo. “I hope you guys are staying safe and healthy. We need to stick together and look out for each other during this crazy time.”

He added, “While there’s a lot of chaos and confusion right now, there’s also a lot of good and so many ways to help.” Justin also took the time to highlight the charities he supports that are providing relief to those affected by the coronavirus pandemic. In his stories, he linked back to Feeding America, The Red Cross, Save The Children and World Central Kitchen to encourage his followers to make a donation.

Like Justin, several other celebrities have been giving back to those in need in the wake of the global outbreak. In recent days, stars like Nina Dobrev, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kelly Ripa and more have made charitable donations towards coronavirus relief efforts.

Over the weekend, Rihanna‘s Clara Lionel Foundation announced that it will be donating $5 million to COVID-19 rapid response efforts in the United States and across the globe.

After learning that hospitals in New York had run out of medical masks due to the influx of coronavirus patients, designer Christian Siriano and his design team volunteered to produce protective masks for medical workers.

Other ways stars are helping is by fostering animals in need. Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, Queer Eyes‘ Antoni Porowski and Riverdale‘s Camila Mendes have opened their homes to new furry friends that have been displaced during the pandemic.

“pls consider fostering a furry friend with all this time you’re spending at home!” Camila wrote on Instagram, sharing a picture with her new “quarantine companion” Truffle. “i adopted truffle from @thelabellefoundation in LA but you can just reach out to your local animal shelters and see how you can help.”