Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Through the Years

The light of love shines.

The relationship between Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel has had its ups and downs over the years.

The couple, who made their relationship public in January 2007, had a brief split in February 2011.

They reconnected in July of that year and were engaged in January of the following year, less than a year later.

The Minnesota native and Tennessee native married in a southern Italy ceremony nine months after announcing their engagement in October 2012.

“Marrying your best friend is a nice thing to do.

In April 2013, Timberlake told Ellen DeGeneres, “It suits me.”

“Every now and then, when she isn’t looking, I catch a glimpse of her, and I think to myself, ‘If you never make a good decision… if you only make bad decisions for the rest of your life.’

‘You made a fantastic decision.'”

In November 2014, Us Weekly reported that the former ‘NSync singer and 7th Heaven alum were expecting their first child together.

Silas, the couple’s son, arrived in April of 2015.

The two have gushed about one another and their bond throughout their relationship.

In his 2018 book Hindsight and All the Things I Can’t See in Front of Me, the “Filthy” singer said, “I’ve watched my wife change.”

“I’ve noticed how her body has changed.

It’s a temple, after all.

It deserves to be adored.

It is worthy of awe.

Her presence fascinates me.

Man, she is everything.

She never ceases to astound me with who she is and will become, and I sincerely hope that I do the same for her.

I’m looking forward to seeing what she does next.

I roll over and look at her when I wake up, and I’m inspired.”

Following the release of Timberlake’s Man of the Woods album and 2018 tour, Biel paid a touching tribute to him and his career.

“Every night, I just am in awe of you to see you up there in your glory, doing what you’ve been put on this Earth to do,” she said in an Instagram video in April 2019 as he wrapped up his tour.

“You inspire Silas as well as me.”

Everyone around you is inspired by you, including your fans.

