Justin Timberlake and Meek Mill Are Here to Inspire With New Song “Believe”

On Friday, Meek Mill debuted his new single “Believe” featuring Justin Timberlake. Marking their first collaboration, the musicians teamed up to deliver an inspiring anthem that stresses the importance of perseverance in the face of adversity, drawing inspiration from the rapper’s own hardships. Not only did the “Going Bad” rapper release the highly- anticipated track, but he also treated fans to its music video as well.

Taking to Instagram to share the news with fans, Meek said that the song was designed “for motivational purposes only!!!!!”

“You know I still believe, still believe in you and me,” Justin sings on the chorus. “‘Cause every night I go to sleep, go to sleep / I can see it like a movie in my dreams / Put my face in the dirt on the ground / Still, I race off to take back the crown, yes / You can break my body / But you can’t lock the soul of a man down.”

In the first verse, Meek references his 2017 arrest for violating his five-year probation from a 2008 conviction for drug dealing and gun possession. Potentially damaging his career, he was sentenced to 2-4 years in jail, which sparked public outrage for its severity, but was released after five months. Listing another obstacle that he had to overcome, the “All Eyes on You” rapper also briefly mentions his past struggle with drug abuse.

“Follow your dreams not your addictions,” he raps. “How we gon’ follow our dreams locked in a prison? / They tried to swallow me whole, God be my witness / Deprive me outta my dreams but I’m relentless.”

Later in the verse, he also says, “Made me some commas, judge still gave me a sentence.”

After detailing his long and windy road to success, Meek gives an important reminder that you have to champion yourself when confronted with setbacks, crediting his own determination with helping him get back on his feet.

“Sit back like a king, when they move, make your mark,” he raps. “And never ever let your competition take your heart / Say I believe in myself / When everybody stop believin’ never leave on yourself / They had my back against the wall, I had to lean on myself / Almost made me put my dreams on the shelf.”

Joining forces for the outro, Justin and Meek end the song on an uplifting note with an adaption of the children’s bedtime prayer “Now I Lay Me Down To Sleep,” using it as a call to God and those who are no longer here for strength as they carry on.

“As I lay me down to sleep,” they begin. “Pray the Lord my soul to keep / Fallen ones, rest in peace / Please, God, watch over me.”

Watch J.T. and Meek come together in the motivational “Believe” music video above!