Justin Timberlake and Paul McCartney both scored zero.

No. 1: Paul McCartney and Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake and Paul McCartney write very different songs.

Despite this, they both had No. 1 on their lists.

There are a total of 1 songs with the same name.

In interviews, Paul and Timberlake revealed that these songs were not what they had envisioned.

Wings were not as well-known or successful as The Beatles, but they did have a number of hits.

According to NME, Paul talked about how Wings’ Henry McCullough gave “My Love” a solo that was very different from the solo the cute Beatle intended.

Paul recalled, “I’d sort of written the solo, as I often did write our solos.”

“And right before the take, [McCullough] walked up to me and said, ‘Hey, would it be alright if I try something else?’ And I said, ‘Er… yeah.'”

Paul couldn’t believe his ears when he heard what had happened.

He recalled, “It was like, ‘Do I believe in this guy?'”

“And he played an unexpected solo on ‘My Love.'”

And I just thought, ‘F****** great.’ And there were plenty of times like that when someone else’s skill or feeling would triumph over my wishes.”

Timberlake said his song “My Love” was also different from what he originally intended during an interview with Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club (via HipHopDX).

He wanted Jay-Z to contribute a verse to the track.

Jay-Z declined because he recently appeared on Beyoncé’s song “Déjà Vu” as a guest rapper.

Timberlake explained, “I believe he was working on his own music at the time and didn’t want to be on too many things.”

“I said, ‘I completely respect that.'”

I'm not going to get into any domestic issues.

When Timberlake released “My Love,” Jay-Z and Beyoncé had not yet married.

Regardless, Timberlake believes TI’s appearance on “My Love” rather than Jay-Z was for the best. “And it ended up being an interesting blessing in disguise because I think [TI] for that record — I mean, his verse is phenomenal,” Timberlake said.

“My Love,” by Wings, spent 18 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100.

"My Love," by Wings, spent 18 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100.

