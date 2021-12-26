Justin Timberlake has dated a number of women.

Justin Timbelake’s dating history is as well-known as his numerous hit songs and well-received feature films.

Justin Timberlake is married to Jessica Biel and they have two children together, but he had to travel a long way to marry her.

Justin Timberlake made headlines for more than just his music and film careers before marrying and starting a family with 7th Heaven actress Jessica Biel.

Since his rise to fame in the late 1990s, the media has followed his professional moves while sleuths have followed his romantic life.

Britney Spears was JT’s first high-profile relationship.

Years before their careers skyrocketed in the late 1990s, the two actors met in 1993 while they were both starring in The Mickey Mouse Club.

The two singers, on the other hand, did not begin dating until 1999.

In March of 2002, Spears and Timberlake called it quits, sparking a media frenzy.

Following their meeting at Nickelodeon’s 16th Kids’ Choice Awards in 2003, the Cry Me A River singer and Cameron Diaz began dating in April of that year.

After a live taping of a December 2006 episode of Saturday Night Live, in which Diaz was the host and Timberlake was the musical guest, the two were estranged.

Fergie revealed in 2017 that she had a 1997 fling with Timberlake.

Emma Bunton, Beyonce, Scarlett Johansson, and Alyssa Milano are among the other alleged flings that have never been confirmed.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel began dating in 2007.

In March of 2011, the couple called it quits after four years together.

They got engaged in December 2011 after returning from splitsville.

On October 19, 2012, they married at the Borgo Egnazia Resort in Italy.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake are parents to two children.

After the release of the documentary, Framing Britney Spears, the former boy band member has received backlash.

Following their split, fans accused the singer and actor of portraying Britney as a “villain.”

Jessica Biel was extremely supportive of her husband after he took to Instagram to open up about his ex-girlfriend Britney Spears after their relationship ended.

“I recognize that I failed in these and many other moments, and that I benefited from a system that tolerates misogyny and racism,” Timberlake said.

“I want to personally apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson, because I care about and respect these women, and I know I failed.”

