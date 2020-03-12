Justin Timberlake Reveals He Once Broke Into Alcatraz With Joey Fatone

This is a real doozy.

On Wednesday, Justin Timberlake revealed a major secret about him and former NSYNC bandmate Joey Fatone during his visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show. While playing a game of “Spill The Tea” with SZA, Anderson .Paak and Ellen Show fan-favorite contestant Carol, the Trolls World Tour star admitted that he and Joey once snuck into Alcatraz during their boy band days.

“So, we were shooting a video in the Redwoods outside of San Francisco and we ended up shooting this one scene on this pier directly across from Alcatraz,” he told host Ellen DeGeneres. “And at that time, I was, like, watching The Untouchables over and over again and I was obsessed with that fact that Al Capone had—was, you know, they put him in Alcatraz. And I said, ‘Who wants to go see Alcatraz with me?’ And Joey, who is usually game for anything, he was like, ‘I’ll go with you.'”

In order to get to the infamous prison, Justin said that he had to do some negotiating with the city’s fire department, who were on hand during the shoot.

“They came up and [said], ‘Hey, can we take some pictures with you guys?'” he continued. “And Joey and I were like, ‘Sure. Would you take us to Alcatraz?’ And they were like, ‘Yeah, sure!'”

But unfortunately for the boy banders, neither Justin nor Joey had considered the fact that they needed tickets to enter the tour. So once again, the “SexyBack” singer had to be quick on his feet.

“So, we get to the main gate and they’re like, ‘Tickets, please,'” Justin recalled. “I was, like, ‘The guy behind me has the tickets.’ So, we ended up sort of, like, sneaking in and getting the earphones and weaving our way into, like, one of the tour groups…and by the time we got halfway through and we had just gotten to Al Capone’s cell, I get, like, a tap on the shoulder and they’re like, ‘Come with me.'”

The irony of the situation was not lost on Justin, who remembered telling the My Big Fat Greek Wedding star, “‘Joe, we are gonna go down in history as the dumbest people ever. We got caught breaking into a prison.'”

