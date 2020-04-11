Justin Timberlake Reveals What Son Silas Really Thinks About Trolls World Tour

Justin Timberlake has already screened Trolls World Tour for his biggest critic. We’re, of course, talking about his 5-year-old son, Silas Randall Timberlake.

E!’s own Justin Sylvester learned Silas’ thoughts on the new animated film, which is now available to rent on demand, during a sit down with Anna Kendrick and Timberlake. As E! readers surely know, the Pitch Perfect alum and the “Can’t Stop the Feeling” artist are reviving their characters, Poppy and Branch, from the first film.

And, while it may seem hard to believe, Trolls World Tour has even more to offer than its predecessor. Thus, it wasn’t surprising to hear that young Silas has already taken to the new trolls introduced in the sequel.

“I feel like I would’ve loved the techno trolls,” Kendrick quipped while discussing the new characters. “They’re all like, floaty and I would love that.”

“That’s what he said,” the ‘N Sync alum noted in regard to his son’s favorite troll. “The Trochellas. The Cotrollas?”

Timberlake, who also serves as the executive producer for the soundtrack, was blown away by the talent he worked with. In addition to the returning cast members, Timberlake collaborated with SZA and Anderson Paak for new singles.

According to Timberlake, his son was equally impressed with the new music for the Trolls universe.

“He’s heard the soundtrack! He loves the song that Anna starts off, it’s called ‘Just Sing,’ the whole cast is in it,” Jessica Biel‘s husband added. “And he really loves the song with Anderson Paak.”

Timberlake said he was most excited to introduce Silas to George Clinton‘s “Atomic Dog,” which was reworked for the soundtrack. Yet, it appears Silas is struggling to grasp the difference between a cover and an original song.

“Half of me is like, ‘Oh my gosh! I get to introduce my son to so much new music through the covers that we’re doing,'” the hit maker detailed. “But, I found out on the other one…after he would say, ‘Oh, you know, ‘Sound of Silence’ from Trolls,’ I had to re-explain to people like, ‘He just hasn’t heard Simon and Garfunkel yet!'”

As for Anna’s favorite song from the movie? She revealed she’s a big fan of the new ballad her co-star wrote.

“Justin wrote this really beautiful ballad, it’s like a ‘True Colors’ type moment for Branch and Poppy, but it’s an original song,” Kendrick relayed. “They sent it to me, before I started recording my part on it. And I was like, ‘This really hits you.’ It’s really beautiful.”

