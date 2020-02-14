Justin Timberlake Sends Love to Jessica Biel on Valentine’s Day With Throwback Photo

Justin Timberlake is revisiting the first year of his relationship with Jessica Biel.

In honor of Valentine’s Day, the “My Love” singer took to social media to share a throwback photo of him and Biel from the early days of their romance. Along with the picture, Timberlake sent a sweet message to his wife of seven years.

“Throwback to our first year together. It ain’t hard to tell from my face!!! When you know, you know,” Timberlake captioned the Instagram post. “I love you, my funny Valentine. Every day the 14th!!! Happy Love Day, y’all!!”

This post from Timberlake comes a little over two months after he publicly apologized to his wife, after being photographed holding hands with his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright.

“A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgement – but let me be clear – nothing happened between me and my costar,” the 39-year-old star wrote in message on social media. “I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better.”

“This is not the example I want to set for my son,” Timberlake continued. “I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that.”

In early February, Timberlake and Biel put on a united front as they made their first public appearance together since the scandal. The celebs attended The Sinner season three premiere in Los Angeles, where they were all smiles as they posed for a photo together.

And with Timberlake’s tribute post to Biel for Valentine’s Day, it seems all is well with the couple.

