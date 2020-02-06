Kacey Musgraves Has an Adorable New Addition to Her Family

Oh, what a wonderful surprise!

On Thursday, the Kacey Musgraves announced that she and husband Ruston Kelly welcomed a new addition to their family: A precious pup named Pepper. Taking to her Instagram to share the news with her followers, the “High Horse” singer posted several sweet snapshots of the little doggo.

“Meet Pepper,” she wrote on her Stories. In her next post, she revealed that the musical couple had rescued her. “Our little pound puppy,” Kacey wrote on another adorable picture of Pepper.

Kacey and Ruston tied the knot back in 2017 with a sweet southern wedding in Tennessee. After walking down the aisle, the country superstar gave her new hubby a shout-out on social media: “Saturday, in a sacred place where two rivers meet and join together, I married my best friend … barefoot and surrounded by the deepest kind of magic and love that exists. I’ve never felt so tranquil and happy.”

Her tribute continued, “We made our promises to each other under the trees and then drank and danced into the night. We couldn’t have done any of it without the help of our wonderful families and amazing friends.”

Speaking with Glamour, the “Space Cowboy” singer couldn’t help but gush over her Ruston and even admitted that he inspired her 2018 album Golden Hour.

“I started to see the world in a more fond, pretty light,” she told the outlet. “After meeting this person who really allows me to just be myself, not have to walk on eggshells for any reason, songs started pouring out.” She added, “I didn’t have to shift any part of my personality to make it fit together, which isn’t really something I’ve had before.”

She echoed these sentiments during a recent interview with Marie Clare, where she shared how happy she was to be in a place of self-confidence and acceptance. “Going through my 20s and not being in the right relationship made me put up some walls,” she said back in September 2019. “You put walls up. You’re not happy. Being on the other side of that, I feel more self-confident. I don’t feel daunted putting myself out there. I feel a bit of softening to myself but also to the world.”

Now as proud puppy parents to Pepper, we can’t help but wonder when they’ll start expanding their family with babies of their own.

Just like she told Marie Clare, she’s down for whatever the future may bring. “There are a lot of things that could make me happy,” she said. “The future is wide open.”