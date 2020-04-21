Kacey Musgraves Has the Best Advice if You Feel Like a ”F—king Mess” These Days

Kacey Musgraves is blessing us with some timely and necessary words of wisdom.

The 31-year-old singer joined Willie Nelson to celebrate his birthday with an online live stream of his weed-themed party with celebrities like Ziggy Marley, Matthew McConaughey, Beto O’Rourke, Bill Maher, Jeff Bridges and more.

Before performing “Slow Burn” from the comfort of her own, Musgraves told fans and viewers watching at home that she understands “nobody knows what do during times like these.”

“All you can do is your best and know that that’s good enough,” she went on. “So, some days I feel really productive and I do things around the house and I have fun actually and some days, I’m a f-cking mess and I’m a total b-tch, and I’m really irritable and I’m not in a good mood and I don’t exercise and I eat… like crazy. It’s all normal. So don’t feel crazy, don’t feel alone. Try to enjoy this 4/20.”

Musgraves also wished Nelson a happy birthday, adding “Willie, thanks for having me. Love to you.”

But Nelson wasn’t just throwing a party on April 20 for fun, any money raised during the livestream will go toward a good cause.

Nelson’s livestream will be raising funds to go toward The Last Prisoner Project, an organization “dedicated to repairing the past and continuing harms of the criminalization of cannabis through intervention, advocacy, and awareness.”

“Every time I look at this lineup it absolutely blows my mind. We hope you’ve been enjoying your 4/20 so far and will join us for the @LuckReunion party for @WillieNelson on Twitch starting at 4:20 CST! Head to the link in our bio to check it out,” the org wrote on Instagram.