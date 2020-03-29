KADAVAR: publish live session as video and as download!

Nothing prevents KADAVAR from spreading its incomparable vibe and unique music. After the band had to cancel all their tour dates for the current album “For The Dead Travel Fast” in March, the Berliners recently streamed directly from their rehearsal room via Facebook.

The band comments:

“It’s 2020 and the whole world stays at home. We will remember this year as Corona or something similar – a situation that is unprecedented for all of us, especially for musicians and music lovers. We cannot go to shows or play shows and the whole music industry is holding your breath.

When we started our European tour in March, the situation around Covid-19 was already uncertain and there was no certain information about how the restrictions would affect our shows.

After the second show, we finally returned to Berlin and couldn’t finish the tour. The tours in Australia / New Zealand and North America were canceled two days later.

It’s not easy, but we’re trying to make the best of it. So here is part one of our contribution to keeping the game alive … Originally a live stream via Facebook, we decided to make the recordings available in high quality as well. “

Here you can find the live session as a download and stream at Bandcamp.

And now a few music videos to sweeten your time at home; #StayAtHome.

The Devil’s Master

Demons in my mind

Children Of The Night