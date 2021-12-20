Kaia Gerber’s ex-boyfriend Jacob Elordi reveals what he learned from her.

Jacob Elordi spills the beans on what he learned from Kaia Gerber, his ex-girlfriend.

In a new interview with Men’s Health, Jacob Elordi praises his ex-girlfriend, Kaia Gerber.

The 24-year-old actor and 20-year-old model announced their split last month after a year together, but Elordi says he learned a lot about fame during that time.

He tells the magazine, “[Kaia] handles herself wonderfully publicly, and I’ve learned so much from her about how to handle it, how to deal with it, and just kind of be whatever about it.”

Due to his starring roles in HBO’s Euphoria and Netflix’s The Kissing Booth movies, Elordi’s star power is on the rise.

He admits to Men’s Health that the attention paid to his body as a result of the roles he’s played can be bothersome at times.

Men’s Health (@menshealthmag) shared a post on Twitter.

“You quickly learn that your stature and figure are what people remember from those films.

“You have all kinds of old people all over the world who only talk about how you look,” he says.

“Putting all your worth in the vanity of how your body looks is a dangerous path to take.”

Your health will deteriorate.”

Despite the difficulties that come with fame, Elordi expresses his gratitude.

“Some people work for decades trying to crack it,” he tells the magazine. “I’m definitely aware, definitely gracious, for the luck that I’ve had.”

“All I want to do is be a part of the world,” Elordi continues.

I’d like to live a life.

I want to have the same 80-, 85-year experience that everyone else does.

I don’t want to miss anything by sitting on a sour candy pile.”

Check out ET’s exclusive interview with the actor below.

CONTENT RELATED TO THIS SUBJECT:

Visit Instagram to see this photo.

Men’s Health (@menshealthmag) shared this article.

Visit Instagram to see this photo.

Men’s Health (@menshealthmag) shared a post.