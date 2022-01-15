Kailyn Lowry, a teen mom, and her ex-husband Javi Marroquin reunite in yet another video, just weeks after their kayak date.

Kailyn Lowry, a teen mom, and her ex-husband Javi Marroquin reunite in a new video just weeks after their kayak date.

Fans believe KAILYN Lowry and her ex-husband Javi Marroquin are more than friends, as they reunited AGAIN.

Last month, the Teen Mom 2 star, 29, and her baby daddy made headlines when they went on a secret kayaking date and a lighthearted car ride.

Kailyn and her ex-husband Javi reunited for the first time in months to support their shared eight-year-old son Lincoln and his soccer team.

As they walked through a park, the MTV star chanted, “Who’s house, our house!” with her ex-husband, whom she was married to from 2012 to 2017.

Kailyn also shared an Instagram photo of Lincoln and Javi, the team’s coach, wearing identical jerseys.

“I’m willing to do anything for my son.”

“Anything for the team,” she wrote in the caption.

Kailyn tagged the location of the post – as well as several energetic Instagram Stories – as Atlanta, Georgia, implying that she accompanied the team from Delaware.

Fans gushed over how well the former couple was coparenting and how happy they looked in the new photos, which sparked dating rumors.

Support and speculation flooded the comments section of the group Instagram photo.

One fan gushed, “Can y’all get married again? Or do I know something you don’t know?”

“Does anyone else think the co-parenting relationship here is better than the previous one!” wrote another.

“They should just get back together at this point,” a third supporter exclaimed.

“Why not?” you might ask.

“They should really just get back together permanently and have like, an open relationship, where they can sleep with other people and stuff,” one person wrote.

“They’re both serial cheating narcissists who get along swimmingly.”

Despite their breakup, Kailyn and Javi have remained close, and they recently sparked rumors that they were back together when they were spotted on a kayaking date.

Kailyn posted and quickly deleted a video of them kayaking across a muddy stream last month.

“There’s a sunken skip around the corner,” Javi could be heard exclaiming off-camera.

Oh, that’s fantastic!”

Javi’s 29th birthday was earlier that month, and the reality star honored him.

She shared a throwback photo of Javi and their son Lincoln on the football field during practice.

“I can’t stand you, but I love doing football, parenting, and football with you,” the TV star said.

J, have a wonderful day!”

Javi has also received praise for his parenting of Kailyn’s 11-year-old step-son Isaac, whom she shares with ex-girlfriend Jo Rivera.

Isaac showed off their…

