Kailyn Lowry, a teen mom, blasts Briana DeJesus for sending her a treadmill in a ‘body shaming’ dig.

Kailyn Lowry slams Briana DeJesus for sending her a treadmill in a ‘body shaming’ dig, calling her ‘petty and immature.’

TEEN Mom Kailyn Lowry slammed Briana DeJesus for sending her a treadmill in a “body shaming” dig and called her “petty and immature.”

In the most recent episode of her truth-telling podcast Baby Mamas No Drama, Kailyn discussed Briana’s actions.

“Touching on the lawsuit stuff: I felt like I handled that the best way I could,” Kailyn, 29, said.

“This isn’t a frivolous lawsuit.”

Kailyn filed a defamation lawsuit against Briana, 27, in June, alleging that her co-star “physically beat Christopher Lopez, the father of two of Lowry’s sons, and broke into and entered the home of Mr. Lopez.”

“Mother of Lopez.”

“The lawsuit is me silently f***ing defending myself from felonies I did not commit,” she continued in her podcast.

I’ll defend myself.

When do you have to choose between being a bigger person and being a smaller person?

“I could have been petty all along.”

On social media, I could have said a lot more.

But that was not a thing to me.

Then it’s on to the treadmill, which hurts.

That’s a terrible thing to say.

It’s childish and immature, and it’s petty.

You wouldn’t have sent me a treadmill the week before if you thought we could handle it privately and separately.

“I’m making a connection between what Chris and Lauren said and what Briana did,” says the narrator.

“I should have reacted differently to Chris and Lauren’s actions.

I probably shouldn’t have mentioned it on social media because it didn’t help me at all.

“It didn’t make me feel any better; it didn’t take away what they said, what they did, or what I said to them.”

Lauren Comeau, Kailyn’s rival, is the ex-fiancée of Kailyn’s ex-boyfriend Javi Marroquin.

Lincoln, Kailyn and Javi’s seven-year-old son, is the couple’s only child.

Lux, four, and Creed, one, are Kailyn and Chris Lopez’s sons.

Chris and Kailyn’s sour relationship has recently erupted after he revealed that his new partner, whose name has not been revealed, had given birth to a son.

“Moving on to the treadmill, I’m acting differently,” Kailyn continued on her podcast.

Kailyn addressed Briana metaphorically and explained how she dealt with the situation: “Thank you so much for the treadmill.”

I’ll put it to good use.

Yes, it hurt my feelings.

“But, at the end of the day, this is about you, not me.”

Fans’ reactions were mixed after Kailyn spilled all the details on her podcast.

On Instagram, a Teen Mom fan page captioned…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.