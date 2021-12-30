Kailyn Lowry, a teen mom, has revealed a new health diagnosis and admits she hasn’t been able to take a shower in secret.

In a hidden struggle, teen mom Kailyn Lowry reveals a new health diagnosis and admits she couldn’t even take a shower.

On her podcast Baby Mamas No Drama, Kailyn talked about her mental health struggles with Vee Rivera.

Kailyn, 29, admitted to being diagnosed with depression in a therapy session shortly before the podcast episode was recorded.

Vee sat silently listening to Kailyn’s confession and has admitted she suffers from depression and anxiety.

“I’m having a hard time processing that,” she said.

I assumed it had something to do with my weight.

I assumed that all of my feelings in the previous year had been about losing weight.”

Kailyn has been struggling with her weight gain, particularly since Briana DeJesus, Kailyn’s Teen Mom co-star, sent her a treadmill as a body slam during their legal feud.

Kailyn admitted that she found it difficult to leave the house or even shower, but she believed it was due to her weight gain.

Her therapist insisted it was depression, according to her.

“Losing weight would improve my mood, but it wouldn’t change things,” Kailyn explained.

“When I had plastic surgery in 2016, I felt my best, and I kept it up until I got pregnant.”

I went to the gym six days a week and was in peak physical condition.”

“It was a specific situation and person that changed my life and not in a good way,” the Teen Mom said of one of her rival ex-baby daddy’s.

In 2017, Kailyn and Chris Lopez were expecting Lux, their now four-year-old son.

“I didn’t know how to bring it up,” she explained to Vee, “and talking about the depression diagnosis is the only way for me to process it.”

Kailyn said she “broke down crying” after hearing the diagnosis from her therapist.

“I don’t want to be the public face of this,” she said.

I don’t want to fight these stigmas, I don’t want to fight these depression stereotypes, and I don’t want to be a label.”

Kailyn admitted that she has cried before and after her workout routine due to her weight struggles.

“It’s just one of those things that’s humbling, because you’re able to do it, but you also know how far you have to go,” Kailyn reflected as she sat in her car after her workout.

Since 2016, the 29-year-old has been struggling to lose weight, she revealed.

Her first day back in the gym was difficult, she said.

