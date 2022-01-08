Kailyn Lowry, a teen mom, is set to release her fifth book, which she says will be her “most emotional one yet.”

Kailyn Lowry, a teen mom, is releasing her fifth book, which she describes as her “most emotional yet.”

TEEN Mom Kailyn Lowry teased that she is working on her fifth book, which will be her “most emotional one yet,” according to her.

Kailyn has written four previous books: Pride Over Pity, Love is Bubblegum, Hustle and Heart, and a Hustle and Heart adult coloring book, all of which were published in 2016.

Kailyn, 29, appears to have made a major New Year’s resolution for this year.

She teased her fans on Instagram about her new book’s writing process.

Kailyn revealed that her New York Times Best Seller memoir, Pride Over Pity, will be released with her first publisher.

The Teen Mom shared a photo of her computer screen, which was open to a Google Document, with the majority of the text redacted.

However, it’s clear that Kailyn intends to organize her book’s chapters by talking about “now” and “then.”

“My kids are with their fathers, and I had to leave town to concentrate and finally finish this,” Kailyn wrote.

“In 2022, I’ll be releasing a new book with my original publisher.”

“This could be the most emotional one I’ve ever done.”

Kailyn invited fans to speak up about what they’d like to see covered in her new book.

On her podcast Baby Mamas No Drama, Kailyn recently revealed frightening details about the “abuse” she experienced in a previous relationship.

While discussing “trauma” in relationships with her podcast co-host, Vee Rivera, Kailyn got vulnerable, prompting the TV star to share her own terrifying experience.

“When we were having an argument, this one guy I was dating clapped in my face, like literally this close to my face,” she began.

“What you did was abuse, and that’s still abuse, and that’s still – you know what I’m talking about?”

“You don’t clap in someone’s face, for example.”

That’s not normal, unless you’re expecting to fight someone,” she added, to which Vee concurred.

This isn’t the first time Kailyn has admitted to being abused in her past relationships.

In October, the young mother reflected on her time in a “homeless shelter” following her separation from Jo Rivera, the father of her oldest child Isaac, shortly after his birth.

Jo’s “abuse” was instrumental in her move to “funded housing,” according to the TV star on her other platform, the Coffee Convos podcast.

“I didn’t go to a shelter because of domestic violence, but there was a lot of verbal and emotional abuse and…

