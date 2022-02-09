Kailyn Lowry, a teen mom, makes a shocking confession about her ex-husband Javi Marroquin’s relationship.

In the midst of rekindling rumors, the Teen Mom 2 dad recently pleaded with his ex-wife to “stop” posting about him.

On her most recent episode of the Baby Mamas No Drama podcast, Kailyn, 29, opened up about her relationship with Javi, also 29.

The reality star discussed how she would act if she and her ex-husband reconciled, as well as what would happen if she met her weight-loss targets.

“You couldn’t tell me s**t at the peak of my life, like 2016 Kail, because I was feeling great about myself and I was the fittest I’d ever been.”

She recalled, “I was in the gym five to six days a week,” before reflecting on her decision to divorce Javi.

“I told her to sign the divorce papers as soon as possible because I want to get on with my life and figure out who Kail is outside of being a mother and a wife.”

“I needed to be alone, and he’s said to me to this day things like ‘would you leave me again if we got back together and you got back in shape and things like that?’

“And I’m not sure.”

It’s a reasonable query.

The proof is in the pudding, regardless of how much I don’t want to think about it that way.”

Kailyn’s bold statement about her relationship with Javi comes on the heels of rumors that the ex-couple has rekindled their romance.

However, speculation died down late last week when the father of two pleaded with his ex-girlfriend to “stop” posting him after she posted a TikTokof of the two of them cuddling.

Fans believed the couple was back together after seeing the TV personality cuddled up on a couch with Javi just days before.

“You post stuff as if it’s humorous,” Javi commented on her thread when she resurfaced on Reddit.

Please don’t send me any messages.

I’ve already requested that you remove my name from your list.

In a nutshell,

That is to be respected.”

“Honestly, in today’s climate and culture, I think a request not to be included in someone’s social media posts should be one of those things that’s universally and immediately accepted,” one fan defended the MTV star.

“Even if she’s posted him before, clearly he doesn’t want her to post him now, and that should be respected,” a second fan wrote.

“Kailyn said he cussed her out because he wrote GD Lol, always the victim,” another added.

“Why did he…?” asked a fourth.

