Kailyn Lowry, a teen mom, says she’s getting a NOSE JOB after trolls called her “Miss Piggy” and she regrets her plastic surgery.

After years of being referred to as “Miss Piggy,” KAILYN Lowry revealed her plans to get a nose job.

After accusing her nemesis Briana DeJesus of “body-shaming,” the Teen Mom 2 star mentioned the procedure previously.

Kailyn, 29, revealed that she had a “consultation” for the procedure on Tuesday’s episode of the Baby Mamas No Drama podcast.

“I went to a consultation for a nose job,” she revealed to her co-star Vee Rivera, who asked, “Why? What’s wrong with your nose?”

“Because what I have is known as over-rotation,” she explained, referring to her plastic surgeon’s diagnosis.

“When he said ‘Miss Piggy-like,’ I thought to myself, ‘Wow, that’s my nickname.’

“He asked who, and I replied that it was the trolls,” I said.

That’s how they refer to me.

She recalled him saying, “There’s a way to fix it.”

Kailyn then admitted that she was still “considering it,” but that she was eager to get another “boob job.”

“I really want to do a reduction, a lift, and everything.”

I’m not sure why some people believe I got my boobs done by Dr.

Miami is a city in Florida.

“My mommy makeover didn’t include that.”

I had a mommy makeover, but I was suffering from severe asymmetry.

“One of my boobies was three cups smaller than the other.”

“It’s awful.”

Despite Kailyn’s desire to undergo surgery, her doctor advised her to wait until she was “satisfied” with her current weight because the procedure would be more difficult if she didn’t.

Over the years, the reality star has had her fair share of body shamers, both online and among her peers.

After a highly public dig from her ex-co-star Briana DeJesus, the TV personality first admitted her desire for a nose job earlier this month.

After a fan asked if she plans to get more cosmetic procedures in the future, Kailyn opened up about her insecurities in an Instagram Q&A.

“I’d like to thin out my nose and see if they can make it less [insert pig emojis]and maybe a breast reduction if that counts,” she replied.

In a previous full mommy makeover, the MTV star had a tummy tuck, a Brazilian butt lift, veneers, neck liposuction, and lip fillers.

Kailyn became pregnant with her third child, Lux, not long after she underwent a body transformation.

Isaac, 12, is her ex-husband Jo Rivera’s son; Lincoln, eight, is her ex-husband Javi Marroquin’s son; and Lux, four, and Creed, one, are both her ex-husband Chris Lopez’s sons.

The young mother has previously expressed her insecurity about her curvy figure…

