Kailyn Lowry, a teen mom, shows off her Delaware mansion’s finished exterior as well as her new kitchen cabinets.

Kailyn Lowry, a teen mom, shows off her Delaware mansion’s finished exterior and new kitchen cabinets.

Kailyn Lowry, a teen mom, showed off the finished exterior of her Delaware mansion as well as her new kitchen cabinets.

During their ongoing feud, her co-star Briana DeJesus sent her a treadmill as a body slam.

On her Instagram Story, Kailyn, 29, displayed the exterior of her new Delaware mansion.

“What’s going on here?” she captioned the photo, which showed her finished home surrounded by construction and dirt pits.

The exterior of the large house was painted in various shades of grey with white trim.

Kailyn appears to have chosen a complementary color scheme for the interior.

The kitchen is predominantly off white with grey accents.

Kailyn proudly displayed the progress of her kitchen cabinets and expressed gratitude to the company that installed them.

“If every step of the building process was as easy as working with Alan,” she said, “I’d build 100 houses.”

The rest of Kailyn’s construction process, however, has not been as “smooth,” as fans have chastised the Teen Mom for many of her design choices.

Her feud with Briana DeJesus, her co-star, is still going strong.

Briana had to apologize to Kailyn’s lawyer for sending her a treadmill to imply she was “overweight.”

Kailyn filed a defamation suit against Briana in June, alleging that her co-star “physically abused Christopher Lopez, the father of two of Lowry’s sons, and broke into and entered Mr. Lopez’s home.”

“The mother of Lopez.”

Kailyn’s lawyer has demanded an apology from Briana for “antagonizing” her client, according to The Sun exclusively.

Briana’s lawyer requested that their upcoming court hearing be rescheduled from January 14, 2022 to January 19, 2022 in court papers obtained by The Sun due to a scheduling conflict on his end.

Briana filed an anti-slapp motion in August to have the case dismissed, which protects a person’s freedom of speech.

Kailyn and her attorney Nicole Haff refused to consent to the continuance, according to Briana’s lawyer Marc Randazza, who provided their email exchange.

“We are a fairly laid back office and usually, we grant these,” Nicole allegedly wrote to Marc on December 15.

However, because this is a unique situation, your client may request a postponement.

Mr. and Mrs.

“Lowry is not on board.”

Nicole explained how Chris Lopez, Kailyn’s ex and third baby daddy, made a declaration on November 2 in which he admitted to spending time with Briana in Miami.

Marc, on the other hand, waited until the night before Thanksgiving to file it, presumably to “upset” Kailyn before the holiday.

Briana then informed Kail via social media that she would be sending her a “surprise,” she wrote.

“The…,” the email continued.

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.