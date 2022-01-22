Kailyn Lowry, a teen mom, slams a baby daddy for failing to show up for their child’s basketball game.

TEEN Mom Kailyn Lowry slammed a baby daddy for missing their child’s basketball game.

Kailyn plans her schedule around three baby daddies, one of whom “overslept” and “forgot about the game,” according to Kailyn.

Kailyn updated her fans and threw shade on Instagram stories.

“I’m back at school for basketball, and we’ve had one baby daddy not show up with child so far,” she explained.

“I overslept, forgot about the game, had no idea, and hadn’t checked the schedule.”

“Now we’re on to game two, and we’re very excited because it’s the first day of games.”

The season is off to a late start due to the weather and Covid, but I’m excited.”

Her two sons, Lincoln and Isaac, were in the game.

Lincoln, 8, is her ex-boyfriend Javi Marroquin’s son, and Issac, 12, is her ex-girlfriend Jo Rivera’s son.

Lux, 4, and Creed, 1, who she shares with her ex Chris, were spotted covered in fake tattoos while spending time with their father while Lincoln and Isaac were playing basketball.

Kailyn’s ex shared a sweet photo of his two boys with tattoos while hanging out at home on Saturday.

The oldest was dressed in black track pants and a white tank, with the sleeveless top displaying artwork on both arms.

He rocked out with one hand while holding a pack of fake tattoos in the other.

Creed, his younger brother, wore the same pants but went shirtless for the photo.

The one-year-old showed off his massive tattoo on his chest by going without a top.

As he looked down at the other tattoo options in his hands, he realized it wasn’t the only one he had on him in the photo.

“Tatted Bros,” Chris captioned the new post.

[Fire] designs by @tonyraytattoos.”

They sell “temporary tattoo sleeves for kids ages 3-12,” according to the company’s Instagram.

Teen Mom fans were ecstatic to see Chris and his sons having so much fun, and they expressed their delight in the comments section.

“Why are they so cute?” one person wondered.

“It’s so freaking cute.”

“They are so adorable, and I love the cute little tattoos,” a second said.

Creed “snapped with the chest tat,” as another joked.

Others joked about how funny Creed was as he tried to “decide what and where he wanted his next tatt at,” saying they looked “too cute tatted up” with fake ink.

Latest News from Infosurhoy.