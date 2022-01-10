Kailyn Lowry, a teen mom, was chastised for spending (dollar)766 on a frozen drink machine, makeup, and toys at Target.

TEEN Mom Kailyn Lowry enraged fans when she was slammed as “wasteful” for her recent nearly (dollar)800 Target shopping spree.

The reality star appears to be in good financial shape, as she is currently working on her $850K mansion.

In a TikTok video, Kailyn boasted about her purchases, claiming that the outing was originally intended to gather “essential items” for the family’s upcoming trip to Atlanta, Georgia.

Kailyn started the video by photographing her full shopping cart at the cash register, then zooming in on the hefty total on the screen.

“I really overextended myself,” the 29-year-old is heard saying in the background.

She then displayed her final bill, which totaled (dollar)766.31.

“Just got back from Target and I never expected to spend this much, but I spent almost (dollar)800 and this is what (dollar)800 gets you at Target,” she said, holding up the receipt.

Kailyn arranged the items on the table to show off her extensive shopping trip before going into detail about what she purchased.

As she held up various items like chips, protein bowls, and shakes, the young mom admitted that many of the purchases were “things to try.”

She also showed off her new coffee maker, which she “didn’t plan on getting but wanted to try,” according to her.

Many of the other purchases were for her four sons, including clothing for Isaac, 11, a hairbrush for Lux, four, and toys to keep the kids occupied on the plane ride.

Lincoln, eight, and Creed, one, are Kailyn’s two sons.

Viewers chastised the Teen Mom 2 star for her extravagant spending, with one commenting: “Is this what happens when your word of the year isn’t budget?”

“Is this a bragging post?” one person asked, accusing the TV personality of flaunting her wealth.

“Why don’t you have a red card and use circle?” a second person suggested, “oh because you don’t have to worry about money. so this video just seems braggy.”

Another user simply said “Waste” in response to the celebrity’s hefty bill.

According to records first reported by reality star fan account Wawamelen, Kailyn’s (dollar)48,000 in PPP loans for her podcast and her shuttered haircare company have been forgiven for her podcast and her shuttered haircare company.

PPP loans are part of a federal program that provides funds to small businesses that have been hit hardest by the pandemic in order to help them pay their employees.

Kail, 29, took out the loans for her podcast company, Kailyn Lowry LLC, first, and…

