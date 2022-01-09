Kailyn Lowry, a teen mom who has three baby daddies and has found success, has received backlash from her fans.

Kailyn Lowry, a teen mom, slammed fans for criticizing her for having three baby daddies and succeeding in unconventional ways.

As she prepares to release her fifth book later this year, Kailyn clapped back at fans.

Kailyn, 29, responded to fans who slammed her for having three different baby daddies, her podcast, and her new book with a sassy clap back on TikTok.

In front of a page of iPhone notes, the Teen Mom appeared with a green screen filter.

“Things I should apologize for to her,” the list read.

She then launched into an ironic rant, starting with the first bullet: “The first on the list is 16 and Pregnant.”

I’m sorry I turned this opportunity into a career when it was presented to me.

That was something I should have avoided.”

“Next on the list: no job,” Kailyn continued.

I obviously don’t make any money; I have no idea who is feeding these f**king kids, but I don’t have a job, so please accept my apologies.”

“I’m not using my degree,” she said next.

I’m sorry you don’t think podcasting and writing books are sufficient; I understand your disappointment.

I don’t have a job and don’t use my degree because I don’t have one.

Obviously, I need to improve as a person.”

“Next on the list is getting divorced,” Kailyn said, still going on.

I was young, and I probably shouldn’t have married in the first place, so please accept my apologies; I understand that getting divorced has devastated each and every one of you.”

“The next thing you guys always bring up is the fact that I had two children with someone other than my ex-husband, and I definitely want to apologize,” she continued.

I should have never continued on in life, and I should have stayed single and avoided having any more children.”

“Finally, successful podcasts,” Kailyn concluded.

I apologize for having so much to say; I should have declined Lindsie Chirsley’s invitation.

I didn’t expect it to be as enjoyable as it is.

I’m sorry for bringing them up, and I promise to do better in the future.”

“I’m working on it,” the Teen Mom captioned her post.

Kailyn personally responded to many of the comments left by fans.

“You forgot to apologize for living your best life,” wrote the first user, to which Kailyn responded, “S**t, you’re right.”

“Girl, we love you,” wrote another, and Kailyn replied, “I love (most of) y’all back.”

“Thank you, apology accepted, now live your best life,” a third person said, and Kailyn replied, “Thank you for permission.”

“I watched 16 and pregnant,” a fourth exclaimed.

