Kailyn Lowry, a teen mother, claims she was “mistakenly told she had bipolar disorder” and was “diagnosed with depression.”

After being “mistakenly told she has bipolar disorder,” TEEN Mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry has been “diagnosed with depression.”

In a new Instagram Story post, the 29-year-old updated her fans on her health.

Kailyn prompted her fans to ask “good stuff only” questions during a Qandamp;A session with fans on her Instagram Story on Thursday.

“Lookin like a bad b**h today,” one Teen Mom 2 fan wrote instead of asking a question.

“Got diagnosed with depression and needed a pick me up,” Kailyn captioned a selfie of herself recording a podcast.

Thanks so much!”

The MTV star revealed in April that she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder but had been misdiagnosed.

“I haven’t struggled with that in a long time,” Kailyn said to her friend Toni during her The Things That Shape Us podcast, recalling a physical altercation with her ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

“That was something I struggled with as a child and as a young adult because I’d been through so much trauma.”

“Did I see you when I went to the doctors and they reassessed and re-evaluated me and said I wasn’t bipolar?”

Bipolar disorder is a mental illness that causes people to experience mood swings between extremes.

Kailyn revealed she stopped taking her meds and going to therapy after not feeling any better in a 2015 episode of The Doctors.

“A few years ago, my mother was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, and my older son’s father and I divorced,” she explained.

“My mother is an alcoholic, so I’m a new single parent at the age of 17 – and I think I was going through a lot, so I wanted to go get treatment for mood swings, anxiety, and depression…

“I had a psychiatric evaluation, and he told me that I believe you are bipolar.”

“My life got hectic from there,” she continued, “and I just kind of stopped going to therapy and stopped refilling my prescriptions.”

Kailyn and Javi have an 8-year-old son, Lincoln, and the MTV star also has sons Isaac, 11, and Lux, 4, and Creed, 1, with ex Chris Lopez.

During her ongoing feud with Teen Mom 2 co-star Briana DeJesus, 27, the mother of four revealed that she has been diagnosed with depression.

Briana recently sent Kailyn an unappealing treadmill as a gift, prompting Kailyn to consult with her lawyer.

According to The Sun, Kailyn’s lawyer is demanding that Briana apologize to her for “antagonizing” her client.

Briana’s lawyer requested… in court papers obtained by The Sun.

