Kailyn Lowry, a teen mother, has demanded that MTV ‘run her a check’ for a deleted scene with Briana DeJesus on Family Reunion about a feud.

According to Teen Mom Kailyn Lowry, MTV should ‘run her a check’ for a deleted scene with Briana DeJesus about a feud on Family Reunion.

KAILYN Lowry was enraged after seeing a deleted Teen Mom: Family Reunion scene in which Briana DeJesus and KAILYN Lowry discussed their feud.

The speaker replies, “Not at all.”

“This is bulls**t,” the reality star said when the video was shared on Instagram.

According to MTV, Briana, 27, discussed her feud with Kailyn, 29, who was absent from the first episode of Teen Mom: Family Reunion.

Briana said in a previously unseen testimonial, “I think it all stemmed from the fact that I was the fifth girl added to Teen Mom [2].”

“Then I started talking to her ex-husband [Javi Marroquin], and I think that was just the icing on the cake, and she’s hated me ever since,” she says.

When the scene cut back, Briana told the other girls that she thought Kail had been “intimidated” by her, and Leah Messer walked away with Briana, saying she hoped they could work it out.

Kailyn wasn’t having it, and she expressed her displeasure by leaving a comment on the official Instagram post:

The speaker responds, “Not at all.”

“This is a load of s**t,” she wrote.

“However, yall can run me a check for even talking about me andamp; filming it,” she added in a second comment.

Fans were wowed by Kailyn’s comments and her ability to make an impact despite not being one of the moms on Family Reunion.

“Despite the fact that I am not on the show, my name is mentioned.”

“Briana is always trying to start something,” one commenter said.

“I love how Leah had nothing to do with the drama and didn’t fall for the bait!” wrote another.

“Was this before or after the treadmill?” someone else wondered. “You know how real life doesn’t always match up with (hashtag)teamkail?”

“[She] said we could work it out,” Kailyn responded, “but there was no public or private apology for publicly accusing me of felonies I never committed.”

The narrator says, “It’s like nothing adds up with this sh*t.”

A fifth person observed, “Girl, we all know you hit Chris.”

STOP LIEING, IT’S ON RECORD”

Kailyn claimed Briana had sent her a treadmill as a mean body-shaming jab during their nasty feud as their court date approached.

In an email to Kailyn’s lawyer, Briana’s lawyer claimed that the treadmill “seems like an awfully expensive thing to send to someone as an insult.”

In June, Kailyn filed a defamation suit against Briana, alleging that the actress “physically beat Christopher Lopez, the father of two of Lowry’s sons, and broke into and entered Mr.

“This is Lopez’ place.”

“Mother Lopez” is a nickname for a woman who is the mother of Lopez

The Sun has first-hand knowledge of the two’s impending confrontation in…

Infosurhoy’s latest updates.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

[wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script asy