Kailyn Lowry, a teen mother, shows off her Delaware mansion’s stunning fireplace and home office as she prepares to move in.

As move-in day approaches, teen mom Kailyn Lowry showed off her Delaware mansion’s stunning fireplace and home office.

Every step of the way, the reality star has been documenting the construction and design process for her fans.

Kailyn gave fans a tour of the nearly finished product on TikTok in her most recent update, while workers finished some last-minute touches.

During the tour, the 29-year-old highlighted the home’s open floor plan, which includes a large closet and storage room, a home office, chandeliers and hanging light fixtures in every room, a dog room, and a master bedroom with stunning views of the expansive backyard.

The TV personality’s social media pages have kept fans updated on the construction’s progress.

Kailyn bought the land for her house in February 2021 and worked on it for a year.

Kailyn shared photos and video of the latest completed, or nearly completed, parts of her home in another recent update.

She revealed in her Instagram Story videos that she hadn’t planned to visit the house, but that she had received word that certain projects were nearing completion and that she wanted to pay a visit.

“I was really trying not to come to the new house,” she said in the video, “but the electrician said he was going to put the other side of the island lighting in yesterday and so I didn’t come yesterday and showed up here today and there were other things they got done so I’m super excited to post about them here.”

Kailyn shared a photo of her kitchen island, which was lit by ten pendant lights.

She also showed off the large gold light fixture that hangs in her massive walk-in closet to her fans.

"& Kyle did my closet lighting I know those pieces were a huge pain to put on so Kyle if you're reading this, I appreciate you!" the Teen Mom star captioned the Instagram Story post.

According to her Instagram Story house tour, a gold and glass chandelier hangs above her bed.

“I dieeeee,” she wrote, gushing over the piece.

Kailyn then moved on to the unfinished fireplace.

She showed off the black textured tile that would be installed in the coming weeks to surround it.

“This is the fireplace tile! After 5 picks!” she wrote in one of her Facebook posts.

Kailyn seemed particularly eager to show off her pantry, talking to fans about it before even entering the house.

She displayed it in its unfinished state, revealing her big plans for the neighborhood.

She has in her…

