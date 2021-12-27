Kailyn Lowry, a teen mother, shows off the lights in her completed kitchen as she prepares to move into her Delaware mansion.

Teen mom Kailyn Lowry shows off the lights in her completed kitchen as she prepares to move into her Delaware mansion.

As her new Delaware mansion’s move-in date approaches, teen mom Kailyn Lowry showed off the lights in the kitchen.

By sharing updates on social media, the reality star has kept fans informed about the construction process.

Kailyn recently shared a photo of her kitchen to show off the final touches, which included the installation of two sets of dangling light fixtures.

Under the hanging ball lights, the MTV star captured a full view of her long kitchen island with a marble countertop and black wood.

“Kitchen lights going in,” she captioned the photo, along with a pair of heart and star-eyed emojis.

Kailyn’s design choices throughout her new home have received mixed reviews from fans.

Her followers ripped apart a post she shared on Instagram about her bathroom, resulting in the most recent comments.

“Tile is everything,” Kailyn captioned a photo of the tile flooring she chose, which is an off white color with uneven black streaks that resemble a marble pattern.

Kailyn’s Reddit fans, on the other hand, had mixed feelings about the bathroom’s progress.

“This is horrible,” one wrote.

It appears as if her children scribbled on the floor.”

“The tiles around the door frame don’t line up, and it’s driving me insane,” said another.

“This tile will never, ever look clean,” a third agreed.

It’s a complete disaster.”

“Omg that’s horrible,” said another.

It appears to be in terrible condition.”

Kailyn used her Instagram Stories earlier this month to show off a few different light fixtures she installed in her home.

A gold rod hung from the ceiling in one of the Delaware home’s new additions, with various sized circular light fixtures.

The Teen Mom 2 star included a poll in the post, asking if fans “love” or “hate” the piece.

Kailyn said she’s “obsessed” with the light fixture in a subsequent slide, showing it from various angles.

Another light fixture had gold rods that hung horizontally and had circular bulbs protruding in various directions.

Gold rods protruded vertically from the final light fixture she showed.

While the actress appeared to be pleased with her decision, fans were quick to criticize Kailyn’s purchases.

“Kail’s light fixtures for her new house,” one person wrote alongside photos of the light fixtures.

“That’s ridiculous.”

“Oh wow, I hate this, thanks,” one fan said.

“Everything she chooses is trendy and cheap-looking,” wrote another.

The gold kitchen backsplash was particularly repulsive to me.

You’ll have a hard time selling this house in a few years.

It’ll be gaudy and out-of-date.”

