Kailyn Lowry has been chastised for’shading’ her ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, claiming he isn’t as ‘hands on’ with his children as Javi Marroquin.

Fans chastised Kailyn Lowry for “shading” her ex Jo Rivera, who she claimed was not as “hands-on” with her children as her other ex Javi Marroquin.

In a series of Instagram Stories, Kailyn, 29, held a Qandamp;A session with her fans.

“How come you’re always with Javi but don’t talk about the fathers of your other kids?” a follower wondered in one Story.

“I don’t talk to the other two very much,” the Teen Mom 2 star responded.

Javi, like me, is very involved and hands-on with his kids.”

Javi, 28, and the MTV mom were photographed in front of the Sugar Factory with their eight-year-old son Lincoln.

Eli, Javi’s three-year-old son, is shared by him and his ex-girlfriend Lauren Comeau, 29.

“I thought you and Jo were cool?” another fan inquired in the next story.

“There’s no beef,” Kailyn replied.

We just don’t speak unless it’s absolutely necessary.”

Isaac, her 11-year-old son with ex-husband Jo, is the reality star’s child.

Jo and Vee Rivera have a five-year-old daughter named Vivi.

In addition to Lincoln and Isaac, Kailyn has two children with her ex-husband, Chris Lopez: Lux, four, and Creed, one.

Kailyn’s comments about Isaac’s father in the comments section drew a lot of criticism from Redditors.

“Not hands-on together with her because she sucks the life, joy, and light out of every situation she is in,” one Teen Mom fan said.

“At the very least, call her out on it,” another fan wrote.

If Vee started standing up for Jo, Kail might be less likely to fire shots at every opportunity.”

“I think it’s safe to say Jo is a hands-on Dad and he has always had Isaac’s best interests at heart,” a third fan stated.

“She is such trash,” a fourth person said.

“Jo set boundaries, which is the smart and respectful thing to do since he is married,” one commentator pointed out.

Kailyn recently revealed on TikTok that she forgot her debit card while out shopping at Target.

“Javi spotted me,” the TV star said while showing the camera her receipt.

The TV personality went on to say that she would show her followers what she bought for (dollar)203.16 at Target.

A black makeup bag, a matching brush bag, a hair crimping iron, and some water bottles were among the items Kailyn purchased.

She also bought snacks and athleisure items for her children.

Javi also got himself some Dove soap, mouthwash, and toothpaste.

The clip came to an end with

