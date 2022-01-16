Kailyn Lowry Reacts to ‘Teen Mom: Family Reunion’ Deleted Scene: ‘Run Me My Check’

Kailyn Lowry Reacts to Deleted Scene from ‘Teen Mom: Family Reunion’: ‘Run Me My Check’

Since Briana DeJesus joined the cast of Teen Mom 2 in 2017, Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus haven’t gotten along.

Lowry’s ex-husband and father of her son, Lincoln, began a relationship with DeJesus, further complicating matters.

Despite the fact that their relationship didn’t last, the drama between the two ladies did, culminating in an explosive brawl at a reunion.

Lowry recently sued DeJesus for defamation after the two reality stars continued to feud.

The podcaster has decided not to attend Teen Mom: Family Reunion, in part because of their tumultuous relationship.

In a deleted scene posted to the official MTV Instagram page, DeJesus detailed her side of their disagreements.

Lowry responded by requesting that the network “run my check.”

After the ladies had gathered at the mixer, many of them sat down and shared drinks while chatting.

It was “s—–” that cast member Kailyn Lowry didn’t appear on the spinoff, Family Reunion, according to a deleted scene posted to the official Teen Mom 2 Instagram page by Jade Cline.

Briana DeJesus agreed, despite having a long-running feud with Lowry since joining the cast in 2017.

Although she acknowledged their current legal battle, the Orlando native stated that she hoped the two could work out their differences on the show.

DeJesus also stated that she believed they could have “resolved” their issues by now, but that their emotions continued to add fuel to the fire.

Briana offers to meet up with Kail during Lincoln’s birthday weekend on a new (hashtag)TeenMom2, which airs tonight at 98c on @MTV! pic.twitter.com2izY3EPNbT

Fights have already erupted on ‘Teen Mom: Family Reunion,’ and they aren’t involving Farrah Abraham.

The 27-year-old claimed in a confessional that Lowry dislikes her but that she has no issues with her co-star.

DeJesus went on to explain how their friendship deteriorated, claiming that it began when the Orlando native was added as the show’s fifth cast member.

DeJesus claims her co-star hasn’t liked her since then, citing her relationship with Lowry’s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, as the “icing on the cake.”

Lowry was “intimidated” when DeJesus joined their episode because the show had only five regulars before her addition, according to the reality star.

Although she acknowledged her friendship with Marroquin, the 27-year-old insisted she owed Lowry no “loyalty” because the two were not close friends.

She also stated…

On a new #TeenMom2, things get heated when Briana offers to meet up with Kail during Lincoln’s birthday weekend Tune in TONIGHT at 9/8c on @MTV! pic.twitter.com/2izY3EPNbT — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) June 4, 2018

Briana is anticipating seeing Kail at the Reunion, especially now that #TeenMom2 episodes have aired. pic.twitter.com/Xi1LH9s2fz — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) August 7, 2018