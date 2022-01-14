Kailyn Lowry says she skipped the ‘Teen Mom: Family Reunion’ to avoid the ‘drama.’

Kailyn Lowry says she didn’t attend the ‘Teen Mom: Family Reunion’ to avoid ‘the Drama’

Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus have been feuding since the latter joined Teen Mom 2 in 2017.

Lowry filed a defamation lawsuit against her co-star as a result of the situation.

While DeJesus appeared in the spinoff Family Reunion, Lowry is noticeably absent.

She revealed she didn’t join the series after the premiere to avoid “the drama” with “certain cast members.”

Kailyn Lowry, who is a regular on Teen Mom 2, made an appearance on co-star Ashley Jones’ podcast, I Need Wine with Ashley and Jessica, for an episode that aired shortly after the premiere of Teen Mom: Family Reunion.

Despite the fact that Jones is a part of the spinoff, Lowry explained that he decided to skip it due to her podcasting.

She also mentioned that she would have a hard time finding places to house her four sons for two weeks.

TONIGHT: Congratulations to Kailyn on becoming a mother for the third time (plus a degree)! pic.twitter.cominssQI4cdX

Jenelle Evans accuses Kailyn Lowry and other ‘Teen Mom 2′ cast members of being afraid to tell their stories.

The producers, according to the reality star, called her while she was on vacation with co-star Leah Messer in July 2021.

She claimed she turned down the offer to avoid getting involved in “the drama.”

“Contrary to popular belief,” the Coffee Convos host continued, “I prefer to handle disagreements “legally” and behind the scenes,” a reference to her current lawsuit against Teen Mom 2 regular Briana DeJesus.

When DeJesus and Jade Cline got together in California before heading over to the mixer, the ladies expressed their displeasure with Jones.

Jones and the former Young and Pregnant cast member, according to the Orlando native, didn’t get along after her ex, Devoin Austin, left a flirty comment on Jones’ Instagram page.

During their reunion, Jones and Cline got into a heated argument, and their drama spilled over onto social media.

Briana offers to meet up with Kail during Lincoln’s birthday weekend on a new (hashtag)TeenMom2, which airs tonight at 98c on @MTV! pic.twitter.com2izY3EPNbT

They’ve continued to spar, with the Indiana native accusing Jones of bullying.

When they arrived at the mixer, the California native apologized and attempted to make a positive first impression on everyone.

Cline and DeJesus, on the other hand, took…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

TONIGHT: It’s hats off to Kailyn as she officially becomes a Mom x3 + a degree! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/inssQI4cdX — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) October 2, 2017

On a new #TeenMom2, things get heated when Briana offers to meet up with Kail during Lincoln’s birthday weekend Tune in TONIGHT at 9/8c on @MTV! pic.twitter.com/2izY3EPNbT — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) June 4, 2018