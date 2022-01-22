Kailyn Lowry slams ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera yet again, implying that he isn’t ‘invested’ in their 12-year-old son Isaac.

Kailyn Lowry continues to slam ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, implying that he isn’t ‘invested’ in their 12-year-old son Isaac.

FANS were shocked to see Kailyn Lowry criticize her ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera once again, implying that he isn’t involved enough with their 12-year-old son Isaac.

Her ex-boyfriend, who is now married to her friend and podcast co-host Vee Rivera, was previously ripped by the Teen Mom 2 star.

This week, Kailyn, 29, used her Instagram stories to hold her weekly Q&A with fans.

When one person asked, “Why do you think you’re closer to Javi as a co-parent than Jo?” she seemed to roast Jo.

“We both have a stake in Linc’s success.

“I admire Javi’s hands-on approach,” she said, referring to the father of her 12-year-old son Isaac.

Fans were taken aback by her remark, and they rushed to Reddit to share their own theories.

“Javi doesn’t have any boundaries, whereas Jo does, and Chris rejects her,” one reasoned.

“Her idea of being a hands-on parent is getting involved in sports activities,” a second remarked. “I don’t think she recognizes being emotionally available as parenting.”

“Also, last year Chris was the best, but he is no longer available to her, so Javi is dad of the year for the time being.”

“Jo has shown himself to be a hands-on parent, and he was even willing to be hands-on with baby Lincoln to help out his ex and her new husband, despite the fact that they were awful to him at just about every opportunity they got,” a third argued.

“People rly refuse to believe jo is lazy as s**t lmao,” one speculated, while another claimed: “people rly refuse to believe jo is lazy as s**t.”

Kailyn has previously expressed her displeasure with Jo, and earlier this week she chastised her baby daddy for not putting more effort into co-parenting.

“How come you’re always with Javi but don’t talk about your other kids’ dads?” a fan asked during another Qandamp;A.

“I don’t talk to the other two at all,” the Teen Mom 2 star replied.

Javi, like me, is very involved and hands-on with his kids.”

Javi, 28, and the MTV mom posed in front of the Sugar Factory with their eight-year-old son Lincoln.

Javi and his other ex Lauren Comeau, 29, have a 3-year-old son named Eli.

“I thought you and Jo were cool?” another fan asked in the next story.

“There’s no beef,” Kailyn responded.

We just don’t speak unless it’s absolutely necessary.”

Kailyn’s comments about Isaac’s father in the comments section infuriated Redditors.

“At the very least, call her out on it,” one fan suggested.

If Vee began to stand…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.