Kailyn Lowry sports a dramatic hair makeover following reconciliation talks with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

After admitting to reconciliation talks with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, teen mom Kailyn Lowry flaunted a dramatic hair transformation.

The MTV star, 29, shared a photo of her shoulder-length cut on Instagram.

She’s dressed in a black mask and a black sweatshirt with the words “manifest that s**t” written on it.

“I did a big chop last night @hairbytk I feel so much better,” she wrote.

The new ‘do was praised by fans.

“I don’t think you get it….

“I’M OBSESSED,” one person wrote.

“You have the BEST hair,” said another commenter.

That’s what I’ve been thinking since you started on 16 and Pregnant.

“Your hair is always so beautiful!”

“Love it!!! looks SO healthy!” said a third commenter, adding hands-up emojis.

Her hair reveal comes just days after she revealed that she and ex-husband Javi may be reconciling.

The couple married in 2012 and have one son, Lincoln, who is eight years old.

Kailyn has three children with ex Jo Rivera: Isaac, 12, Lux, four, and Creed, one, and Javi has three children with ex Lauren Comeau: Eli, three, and Lux, four.

On the most recent episode of Kailyn’s Baby Mamas No Drama podcast, she discussed their relationship.

The Teen Mom 2 star discussed how she would react if she and her ex-husband reconciled, as well as what would happen if she met her weight-loss goals.

“You couldn’t tell me s**t when I was at the peak of my life, like 2016 Kail, because I was feeling great about myself and was the fittest I’d ever been.”

“I was going to the gym five to six days a week,” she said, before reflecting on her decision to divorce Javi.

“I told her, ‘Sign these divorce papers as soon as possible,’ because I want to get on with my life and figure out who Kail is outside of being a mother and a wife.”

“I needed to be alone, and he’s said to me to this day things like, ‘If we were to get back together and you were to get back in shape and things like that,’ (I’d just had my fourth child), would you leave me again?’

“And I’m not sure.”

It’s an excellent question.

“The proof is in the pudding, as much as I don’t want to think about it that way.”

Kailyn’s shocking admission about her relationship with Javi comes after reports that the two exes have reunited.

However, the rumors died down late last week when the father of two pleaded with his ex-girlfriend to “stop” posting him on TikTok.