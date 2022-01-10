Kailyn Lowry’s face is too ‘puffy’ in a new selfie, according to Teen Mom fans, who are begging her to ‘ditch the fillers.’

Teen Mom fans think Kailyn Lowry’s face in a new selfie is too ‘puffy,’ and they’re begging her to ‘ditch the fillers.’

After seeing her in her latest photo looking “puffy,” KAILYN Lowry’s fans are pleading with her to stop using fillers.

In the past, the Teen Mom 2 star, 29, has admitted to getting Botox and fillers in her lips.

Kailyn’s fans, on the other hand, thought she’d gone too far after seeing her face in her most recent Instagram Qandamp;A session.

“It appears she’s having a severe allergic reaction,” one Redditor wrote, “but it’s because she has wayyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy

It’s really causing her to age.”

“She was pretty and had a unique face, but now she just looks like a puffy clone,” another added.

“Kail can actually fix this by allowing her fillers to dissolve,” a third user commented.

Fillers have a tendency to make your features appear smaller.

Her face was already full from her natural features.”

Kailyn revealed she’d like to continue her plastic surgery makeover and get a nose job, causing concern among fans.

“I would like to thin out my nose, see if they can make it less [pig emojis]andamp; breast reduction if that counts,” she wrote on Instagram.

The MTV star previously underwent a tummy tuck, a Brazilian butt lift, veneers, and neck liposuction.

Kailyn became pregnant with her third child, Lux, not long after her body transformation.

On Teen Mom, you can keep up with all of our latest news and stories.

Isaac, 11, is her ex-husband Jo Rivera’s son; Lincoln, eight, is her ex-husband Javi Marroquin’s son; and Lux, four, and Creed, one, are her sons with ex-husband Chris Lopez.

The young mother has previously expressed her insecurity about her curvy figure, admitting that she has struggled to lose weight after her four pregnancies and PCOS diagnosis.

On a recent episode of their podcast Coffee Convos Podcast, Kailyn discussed her weight with her co-host Lindsie Chrisley.

“I got emotional about the weight gain aspect of it,” she explained.

I’m still feeling overwhelmed.

I can’t seem to get a handle on changing my diet because I don’t have a regular schedule…

“I’m having trouble.”

I’d be lying if I said I got the diagnosis and started doing exactly what I needed to do right away, because I know what I need to do.

It’s not a question of figuring out what I need to do…”

She went on to say that “unsolicited advice,” even if it is meant to be supportive and helpful, is something she does not require.

Kailyn returns months later…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.